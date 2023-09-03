Salma Hayek Celebrates Her 57th Birthday with Beach Photoshoot: 'I'm So Happy to Be Alive'

Happy birthday, Salma Hayek!

The actress celebrated her 57th birthday by posting a selection of photos of herself during a beach getaway on Instagram Saturday.

Wearing a red bikini, sunglasses and a hat as she bathed in tropical-looking waters and relaxed on the sand in the birthday snaps, Hayek shared her joy at another year around the sun in the post's caption.

"I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! 🎂," she began.

"My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!! 🎉," the actress continued, before repeating the caption in Spanish.

Hayek has been documenting various tropical getaways on Instagram all summer long, including one late last month when she showed off her incredible figure.

In a caption-less snap, Hayek stood in the middle of a staircase and used one hand to hold onto the wall and another hand to hold onto the banister as she rocked a dark blue bikini top with a matching blue and white knitted low-waisted skirt.

Not long before that, the Frida star shared a photo of herself beaming while holding onto a margarita in her native country.

“Margaritas taste better in Mexico,” Hayek wrote while sporting a Tiffany blue Gucci swimsuit and stylish black sunglasses.

Salma Hayek/Instagram

Often sharing pictures of her swimsuits, Hayek celebrated National Bikini Day on July 5 with a bikini snap in front of a pool.

“Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙, “ Hayek’s caption read at the time. “Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback."