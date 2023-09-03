Salma Hayek Celebrates Her 57th Birthday with Beach Photoshoot: 'I'm So Happy to Be Alive'

"Happy 57th birthday to me!!! 🎉," the 'Frida' star wrote

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 3, 2023 10:51AM EDT
Salma Hayek Celebrates Her 57th Birthday with Beach Photoshoot: 'I'm So Happy to Be Alive'
Photo:

Salma Hayek/Instagram

Happy birthday, Salma Hayek!

The actress celebrated her 57th birthday by posting a selection of photos of herself during a beach getaway on Instagram Saturday.

Wearing a red bikini, sunglasses and a hat as she bathed in tropical-looking waters and relaxed on the sand in the birthday snaps, Hayek shared her joy at another year around the sun in the post's caption.

"I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! 🎂," she began.

"My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!! 🎉," the actress continued, before repeating the caption in Spanish.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hayek has been documenting various tropical getaways on Instagram all summer long, including one late last month when she showed off her incredible figure.

In a caption-less snap, Hayek stood in the middle of a staircase and used one hand to hold onto the wall and another hand to hold onto the banister as she rocked a dark blue bikini top with a matching blue and white knitted low-waisted skirt.

Not long before that, the Frida star shared a photo of herself beaming while holding onto a margarita in her native country.

“Margaritas taste better in Mexico,” Hayek wrote while sporting a Tiffany blue Gucci swimsuit and stylish black sunglasses.

Salma Hayek Celebrates Her 57th Birthday with Beach Photoshoot: 'I'm So Happy to Be Alive'

Salma Hayek/Instagram

Often sharing pictures of her swimsuits, Hayek celebrated National Bikini Day on July 5 with a bikini snap in front of a pool.

“Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙, “ Hayek’s caption read at the time. “Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback."

Related Articles
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Plunging Blue Bikini and Matching Skirt
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Celebrates Her Birthday in Style with Gucci Bikini Top: 'Raving into My 28th Year'
Salma Hayek instagram pool summer
Salma Hayek Splashes Around in the Pool in a Barbie-Inspired Plunging Pink Swimsuit
Salma Hayek Father in Law Francois Pinault 05 19 21
Salma Hayek Says Father-in-Law François Pinault is Her ’Guiding Light’ in Sweet Birthday Post
Salma Hayek attends the 2023 "Kering Women in Motion Award" during the 76th annual Cannes film festival on May 21, 2023
Salma Hayek Pinault Celebrates National Bikini Day with Sexy Swimsuit Snap – See the Photo!
Demi Moore shows off her amazing curves in a daring green bikini
Demi Moore Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Green Bikini During Yacht Outing in Greece — See the Photos!
Kylie Jenner birthday weekend posts
Kylie Jenner Soaks Up the Sun in Bikini on 26th Birthday Trip: ‘Summer All Year Long’
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Pinault Celebrates Instagram Milestone with Bikini Workout Video
Actress Jennifer Lopez and actress Salma Hayek attend the 12th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards on March 22, 1997 at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California.
Salma Hayek Pinault Shares Throwback Photo with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for Singer's Birthday
Jennifer Lopez Dances on Table During 54th Birthday Celebrations: âBirthday Moodâ¦All Month!!
Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table as She Celebrates Turning 54: 'Birthday Mood … All Month!'
Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: âDonât Forget Your SPFâ
Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: ‘Don’t Forget Your SPF’
Savannah Chrisley Enjoys Tropical Vacation with Niece Chloe: 'Happy Place' https://www.instagram.com/stories/savannahchrisley/3150652899993704944/
Savannah Chrisley Enjoys Tropical Vacation with Niece Chloe: 'Happy Place'
Sofia Vergara Wears Her Bright White Birthday Swimsuit 2 Ways
Sofia Vergara Shows Some Skin in a White Lace One-Piece Swimsuit for Her Birthday
SofiÂ­a Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy
Sofía Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'
Kim Kardashian Shares âJust a Reminderâ Bikini Pics
Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Just a Reminder’ Bikini Pics