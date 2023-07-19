Sailor Stranded at Sea with Pet Dog for Over 2 Months Says He's 'Just So Grateful' to Be Back on Dry Land

A 51-year-old sailor from Australia who was lost at sea with his pet dog for over two months is happy to be back on dry land, he says.

“I’m feeling all right. I’m feeling a lot better than I was, I tell you,” Tim Shaddock — now wearing a long beard — said during a news conference in Manzanillo, Mexico, on Tuesday, NBC News reports.

“To the captain and this fishing [crew] — [they] saved my life — what do you say?" Shaddock said, per the outlet. "I’m just so grateful. I'm alive."

As PEOPLE previously reported, Shaddock and his furry companion, Bella, were rescued last week after they embarked on a sailing journey from Le Paz, Mexico, to French Polynesia in April.

A few weeks after disembarking, a storm damaged their catamaran and wiped out all of Shaddock's electronic devices, preventing him from contacting anyone for help, reported 9News in Australia.

Tim Shaddock disembarks from the tuna boat Maria Delia that rescued him and his dog, Bella, as he arrives to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, on July 18. AP Photo/Fernando Llano

Shaddock told the outlet he relied on his fishing gear to catch food — which he ate raw — and gathered rainwater to drink while he and Bella waited for rescue. Two months later, a helicopter that had been accompanying a tuna trawler spotted Shaddock’s boat off the coast of Mexico.

"I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea," Shaddock told the news station soon after the rescue. "And I'm just needing rest and good food because I have been alone at sea a long time.”



The Aussie sailor received medical care from a specialist doctor who worked with the captain on the tuna trawler. The news broadcast showed a photo of Shaddock sitting down, resting his legs on a table as a medical professional appeared to wrap bandages around his toes and other areas of his feet. Another photo showed Shaddock getting his blood pressure taken on board.

Shaddock's doctor told 9News that he was “conscious and chatty and eating small meals" and also that, despite his ordeal, the Sydney native showed "normal vital signs.”

“I have very good medicine,” Shaddock said in the video. “I’m being looked after very well.”



On July 18, 2023, a crew member of the tuna boat Maria Delia waves for photos with Bella, the dog of Tim Shaddock, both of whom were rescued from an incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean. AP Photo/Fernando Llano

On Monday, The Guardian reported that Shaddock was heading back to Mexico on the trawler and would receive more medical support once he arrived onshore.

Physiology professor Mike Tipton, who works at the extreme environment laboratory at the University of Portsmouth in England, told Sky News that Shaddock's survival was “a combination of luck and skill,” adding, "He was in a warm environment so didn't need to worry about hypothermia.”

"Nearly all the long survival voyages occur in warm water," the professor continued. "He had a supply of fresh rainwater. He did the correct thing of minimizing activity in the hottest part of the day to reduce sweating."

Tipton noted that Shaddock’s dog Bella may have also made the “difference” in his survival," per 9News: "You're living very much from day to day, and you have to have a very positive mental attitude in order to get through this kind of ordeal and not give up.”

“He had companionship,” Tipton continued. “Once you’ve got enough food and water, then I think the dog has an advantage. Your survival time is as long as you can keep collecting water, getting occasional food and doing things that help you stay positive.”

