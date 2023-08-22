Sailor Stranded for 3 Days on Uninhabited Island in ‘Good Health’ After Rescue by Coast Guard

The 64-year-old man was rescued from Cay Sal in the Bahamas on Friday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 07:48AM EDT
Coast Guard rescues man stranded on Cay Sal
Coast Guard rescues man stranded on Cay Sal in the Bahamas. Photo:

U.S. Coast Guard Photo

A sailor who was stranded on an uninhabited Bahamas island for three days is in “good health” after being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. 

On Friday, the Coast Guard shared a press release that said the man had been rescued from Cay Sal by the crew of the cutter Paul Clark.

“The crew transferred the man to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in good health,” the release added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they discovered the man after they spotted a “disabled sailboat firing flares near Cay Sal" on Friday.

"Aircrew located a man stranded on the island and dropped supplies including food, water and a radio to establish communication," the release added.

The man told the crew he’d been stranded on the remote island for three days after his “vessel became disabled during his voyage,” continued the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 6, 2019
The man was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

U.S. Coast Guard Photo

According to NBC News, the man is a 64-year-old Bahamian national.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander. "This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel. Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome," he added.

Cay Sal is a small island located between Florida, Cuba and The Bahamas. According to Insider, the tiny island no longer has anyone living on it.

According to Florida Keys News, per Insider, the U.S. Coast Guard has an agreement with The Bahamas to regularly fly over Cay Sal to look for people who may be stranded there.

Related Articles
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
All About the Jersey Shore Location Where Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Got Married
Cobb County teacher Katie Rinderle is sworn in to testify during a hearing at the Cobb County Board of Education in Marietta, Ga, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Rinderle is facing termination after reading "My Shadow is Purple," a book about gender identity, to fifth graders.
Georgia Teacher Fired for Reading Book About Gender to Fifth-Grade Class: 'Censorship Perpetuates Harm'
Fayette County Sheriff Georgia baby resuce 08 21 23
Georgia Officers Rescue Infant Who Was Accidentally Locked Inside Car: 'Heroic Actions'
The basket of a hot air balloon lies on the pavement after a crash landing in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 202
Hot Air Balloon Pilot’s Use of 'Impairing' Drugs, Including Cocaine, Contributed to Crash That Killed 5: NTSB
Swift River with rocks and fall foliage
'Loving' Man Dies Trying to Save His Family Members from New Hampshire River: 'So Selfless'
Florida Woman Loses Top Of Finger Using Swinging Metal Door on Library Drop Box
Florida Woman Loses Top of Finger Using Metal Door on Library Drop Box: ‘It Hit an Artery’
Mass. Couple's Italy Wedding Put in Jeopardy After Pet Dog Eats Groomâs Passport
Boston Couple's Italy Wedding Put in Jeopardy After Pet Dog Eats Groom’s Passport
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen speaks during a press conference after visiting a distribution center in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 18, 2023.
850 People Still Missing After Maui Wildfires Says County Mayor: 'Saddened About These Numbers'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Vacations with Family in Tulum Following Health Crisis — See the Photos!
Anu Awasthi, Missing Mom of 2 Found Safe in the Woods 6 Days After Disappearing
Fla. Mom Found Alive in Wooded Area 6 Days After Disappearing: 'Happiest Moment of My Life,' Says Son
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waits for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy call at the latter's official residence in Tokyo April 24, 2023
Ron DeSantis’ ‘Sassy’ Press Briefing Moment Gets the Meme Treatment from LGBTQ+ Content Creators
Caleb Coffee, TikToker Hospitalized with Multiple Broken Bones After Falling off Cliff Onto Lava Rocks in Hawaii: 'I Almost Died'
TikToker Caleb Coffee Hospitalized After Falling Off 80-Foot Cliff in Hawaii: 'I Almost Died'
Former President of the United States, Jimmy Carter walks with his wife, former First Lady, Rosalynn Carter along with Secret Service along West Church Street following dinner at a friend's home on Saturday August 04, 2018 in Plains, GA. Born in Plains, GA, President Carter stayed in the town following his presidency
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's Grandson Offers Update on Their Health: ‘We’re in the Final Chapter’ (Exclusive)
AJ McLean attends the We The Best Foundation Golf Classic VIP Reception at The Swan on July 19, 2023
AJ McLean Talks 'Rebirth' of the Backstreet Boys and the Band Rocking Cancún in 2024 (Exclusive)
A light plane crashed on a street in Malaysia's central Selangor state on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground
10 Dead After Private Jet Crashes Onto Malaysia Highway: 'No One Survived'
Pedestrians walk outside the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York, U.S., on Friday, April 5, 2013.
Man Jumps to His Death from Roof of Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City