A sailor who was stranded on an uninhabited Bahamas island for three days is in “good health” after being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Friday, the Coast Guard shared a press release that said the man had been rescued from Cay Sal by the crew of the cutter Paul Clark.

“The crew transferred the man to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in good health,” the release added.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they discovered the man after they spotted a “disabled sailboat firing flares near Cay Sal" on Friday.

"Aircrew located a man stranded on the island and dropped supplies including food, water and a radio to establish communication," the release added.

The man told the crew he’d been stranded on the remote island for three days after his “vessel became disabled during his voyage,” continued the Coast Guard.

The man was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

According to NBC News, the man is a 64-year-old Bahamian national.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander. "This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel. Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome," he added.

Cay Sal is a small island located between Florida, Cuba and The Bahamas. According to Insider, the tiny island no longer has anyone living on it.



According to Florida Keys News, per Insider, the U.S. Coast Guard has an agreement with The Bahamas to regularly fly over Cay Sal to look for people who may be stranded there.

