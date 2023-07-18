Sailor and Pet Dog Found Alive After Being Stranded in Pacific Ocean for 2 Months

Sydney native Tim Shaddock, 51, and his dog Bella were rescued last week after setting off on a sailing trip from Le Paz, Mexico to French Polynesia in April

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 10:35AM EDT
Australian sailor and his dog being found alive after 2 months being stranded out at sea

An Australian sailor is recovering after being stranded in the Pacific Ocean for two months — with just his pet dog for company.

Sydney native Tim Shaddock, 51, and his dog Bella were rescued last week after setting off on a 3,000-mile sailing trip from Le Paz, Mexico to French Polynesia in April.

A few weeks after disembarking, their catamaran was damaged in a storm which also knocked out all of Shaddock's electronic devices, rendering him unable to contact anyone for help, reported 9News in Australia.

To survive, Shaddock told 9News he used his fishing gear to catch food — which he ate raw — and collected rainwater for hydration while he and Bella waited to be rescued.

This finally arrived two months after the storm when a helicopter that had been accompanying a tuna trawler spotted Shaddock’s vessel off the coast of Mexico.

"I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea," Shaddock told the news station shortly after he was discovered. "And I'm just needing rest and good food because I have been alone at sea a long time.”

A specialist physician worked with the captain on board the tuna trawler to provide Shaddock with medical care. The news broadcast shared a photo of Shaddock sitting down with his legs up on a table as a medical professional appeared to apply bandages around his toes and other areas of his feet. Another photo showed the sailor getting his blood pressure taken on board.

Shaddock's doctor told 9News he was “conscious and chatty and eating small meals.” Also that despite his ordeal, the sailor showed "normal vital signs.”

“I have very good medicine,” Shaddock could be seen saying in the video. “I’m being looked after very well.”

Thankfully, the sailor also did not have any serious illnesses or injuries and told the site he was able to prevent dehydration and protect himself from the sun by hiding under a canopy on board his catamaran. 

The Guardian reported Monday that Shaddock was making his way back to Mexico on the trawler and would receive further medical assistance while on shore. 

Mike Tipton, a physiology professor at the extreme environment laboratory at the University of Portsmouth in England, told Sky News that his survival came down to “a combination of luck and skill."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"He was in a warm environment so didn't need to worry about hypothermia," Tipton added.

"Nearly all the long survival voyages occur in warm water," the professor continued. "He had a supply of fresh rainwater. He did the correct thing of minimizing activity in the hottest part of the day to reduce sweating."

Tipton also said that Shaddock’s dog Bella may have also made the “difference” in his survival," per 9News.

"You're living very much from day to day, and you have to have a very positive mental attitude in order to get through this kind of ordeal and not give up,” Tipton told the outlet.

“He had companionship. Once you’ve got enough food and water, then I think the dog has an advantage,” Tipton added. "Your survival time is as long as you can keep collecting water, getting occasional food and doing things that help you stay positive.”

Related Articles
Merman Mike scuba diver finds $9500 ring and returns it
Scuba Diver Finds Woman’s Missing $9,500 Wedding Ring After She Lost it in California Lake
A 15-year-old girl completed what is known as the 20 Bridges Swim -- a 28.5-mile swim around Manhattan
15-Year-Old Girl Takes 28.5-Mile Swim Around Manhattan to Raise Funds For Cancer Research
Mountain biker dies helping hiker
Mountain Biker Helped Save 4 Hikers Before He Died in Hot Calif. Valley
Monica de Leon Barba released by kidnappers
California Woman, 30, Returns Home After Being Kidnapped in Mexico While Walking Dog 8 Months Ago
Amina Alhaj-Omar, Body of Ohio State Grad Student Amina Alhaj-Omar Found in Quarry
Ohio State Grad Student, 25, Who Went Missing in June Found Dead in Quarry
5 dead, 2 missing in Penn. flash floods
Mother Visiting Pa. Among 5 Killed in 'Fierce' Flash Floods; Her 2 Kids Still Missing
Martha's vineyard light aircraft crash
Passenger Lands Private Plane on Its Belly After Pilot Suffers Mid-Air 'Medical Condition'
Landslides and Floods in South Korea
At Least 26 Dead, Thousands Evacuated Following Landslides and Floods in South Korea
A Father of 4 â Who Was Months Away from His Wedding â Dead After Falling into a Manhole at Work
Father of 4 Dead After Falling into Manhole at Work Just Months Before His Wedding
Boy Dies in Wisconsin Work Accident
16-Year-Old Who Died in Sawmill Accident Saves Mom’s Life with Liver Donation: 'Perfect Match'
Sam and Laura Kaitz Reunited with Son After Infant Stuck in Mexico amid 2Â½ Month Surrogacy Drama
N.J. Couple Brings Baby Home After He Was Stuck in Mexico amid Months-Long Surrogacy Drama (Exclusive)
A close-up portrait view of a North American beaver, Quebec, Canada
Young Girl Bitten in the Leg by Rabid Beaver While Swimming in Georgia Lake
Missing 13-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy May Be Living as Survivalist, Police Say
Wisconsin Boy, 13, Who Disappeared 1 Month Ago May Be Attempting to Live ‘Off the Grid’: Police
This morning deputies responded to the Forest Glen and Golf Course community after a nearly 7-foot alligator attacked a man who was out for a walk.
Man, 79, Attacked by Alligator While on Early Morning Walk at Florida Country Club: 'I’m Bleeding'
Kourtney Wilson wedding
HGTV's Kortney Wilson Is Married! Inside the ‘Modern Boho’ Wedding Ceremony in Mexico (Exclusive)
This photo provided by Hillsborough County, Fla., shows a sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house. The sinkhole has reopened for a third time, this time behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property.
Florida Sinkhole That Killed Sleeping Man in 2013 Opens for Third Time: 'This Is Mother Nature'