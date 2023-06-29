Everything to Know About the Possible SAG Strike and How It Could Affect TV and Movies

Hollywood could be facing another strike.

Following the recent (and ongoing) Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which caused many TV and movie writers leave the writers’ room and head to the picket lines, the Screen Actors Guild is pushing for a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

If they don’t reach a new agreement that meets their terms, many actors have already threatened to strike, which could delay countless movie and TV projects. This could be dire for the film industry as many projects have already paused production amid the writers’ strike.

SAG-AFTRA’s current contract with the studios expires on June 30 at midnight PT, but could now be extended until July 7, Deadline reports.

Here’s everything to know about the potential SAG strike and how it could affect your favorite films and shows.

What is SAG-AFTRA?

Formed in the 1930s, SAG-AFTRA “brings together two great American labor unions: Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists,” according the official SAG-AFTRA website.

The website adds that the SAG-AFTRA represents “approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other media professionals.”

Per their mission statement, “SAG-AFTRA is committed to organizing all work done under our jurisdictions; negotiating the best wages, working conditions, and health and pension benefits; preserving and expanding members’ work opportunities; vigorously enforcing our contracts; and protecting members against unauthorized use of their work.”

What is the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP)?

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) represents the major Hollywood studios. Per their website, the AMPTP “has been the trade association responsible for negotiating virtually all industry-wide guild and union contracts, including those with American Federation of Musicians (AFM); Directors Guild of America (DGA); International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE); International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW); Laborers Local 724; Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA); Teamsters, Local #399; and Writers Guild of America (WGA) among others.”

What are actors asking for in the new contract?

Actors are seeking better compensation and benefit plans, as the rise of streaming services and complications resulting from the streaming model have contributed to a decline in wages and residuals. They also are looking for protections against the impact of AI on their work.

After SAG-AFTRA members voted 97.91% in favor of a strike authorization, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher released a statement, saying, “Together we lock elbows and in unity we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now! Bravo SAG-AFTRA, we are in it to win it.”

How have actors taken action?

In June, various members of SAG-AFTRA wrote a letter to union leadership urging them not to settle with AMPTP if their demands are not fully met. They also threatened to strike should an agreement on a new contract not be resolved.

“We hope you’ve heard the message from us: This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered a good deal in any other years is simply not enough,” the letter stated, as reported Rolling Stone. “We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom, and the power of our union have all been undermined in the last decade. We need to reverse those trajectories.”

The letter was signed by more than 300 actors, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Rami Malek, Ben Stiller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Quinta Brunson, Amy Schumer and Amy Poehler.

When could the SAG strike begin?

If a new deal isn’t negotiated, many members of SAG-AFTRA have already threatened to strike. Not only could this pause countless film and TV productions, but it could also affect upcoming award shows and press tours as actors decline to participate.