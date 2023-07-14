Hollywood Studios Want to Scan Background Actors for One Day's Pay, Use Likenesses for 'Rest of Eternity,' SAG Claims

In a statement amid the strike decision, the AMPTP said that their offer included "a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses"

By
Jen Juneau
Published on July 14, 2023 03:26PM EDT
SAG-AFTRA President and Negotiating Committee Chair Fran Drescher and National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland SAG-AFTRA press conference, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Jul 2023
Photo:

John Salangsang/Shutterstock 

SAG-AFTRA leadership is calling out the artificial-intelligence proposal that the AMPTP offered, claiming it's bogus.

In a press conference announcing the union's intention to strike against the AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA's national executive director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, said in part, "This 'groundbreaking' AI proposal that they gave us yesterday, they proposed that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get one day’s pay, and their companies should own that scan, their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity on any project they want, with no consent and no compensation."

"So if you think that’s a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again," he added Thursday.

In a statement ahead of the union's decision, the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) said their offer to SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) included "a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses."

According to Reuters, the AMPTP doubled down after the SAG-AFTRA press conference by stating that the union's claim is false. As the outlet described, "[Studios] said the current proposal would restrict the use of the digital replica to the motion picture for which the background actor is employed. Any other use would require that actor’s consent and bargaining for the use, subject to a minimum payment."

National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of SAG-AFTRA Duncan Crabtree-Ireland delivers a speech during a press conference announcing the beginning of a strike at the guild head quarter in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 July 2023. The decision to go on strike comes after the negotiations between SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and AMPTP failed and ended yesterday at midnight. The guild will start its strike on 14 July.

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

Among the actors who have spoken out about the AI issue is John Cusack, who alleged in a tweet late Thursday night, “Studios wanna have extras work one day, scan them – own their likeness forever – and eliminate them from the business."

"Do you think they will stop with extras ? That’s what AI is – a giant Copyright identity theft," he continued, in part.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher also spoke among leadership at Thursday's conference, claiming that union members "are being victimized by a very greedy entity."

“The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I. This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth. If we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble,” she added later.  

Continued Drescher, “We are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines and big business, who cares more about Wall Street than you and your family. Most Americans don't have more than $500 in an emergency. This is a very big deal, and it weighed heavy on us. But at some point, you have to say, 'No, we're not going to take this anymore. You people are crazy! What are you doing? Why are you doing this?' "

Fran Drescher
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks during a press conference at the labor union's headquarters in Los Angeles on July 13, 2023.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty 

SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP previously agreed on June 30 to extend contracts agreed to in 2020 by 12 days in order to continue negotiations, the union announced at the time. Both parties agreed to refrain from commenting to media outlets about negotiations during that extension.

In a statement Thursday, the AMPTP said, according to ABC News, "We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more.

"Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods," they added. "There are 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA and over 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America."

Shortly after the strike was announced, Drescher, 65, and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland wrote in a memo that union members were ordered “to cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts” once it began.

The strike has already affected multiple industry events, including the Oppenheimer U.K. premiere in London, where the cast walked the red carpet on Thursday then promptly left in solidarity.

