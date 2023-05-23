Sacha Baron Cohen and Wife Isla Fisher Hold Hands and Share a Kiss in Rome — Photos

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher met in 2001 and married in 2010

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Updated on May 23, 2023 01:19 PM
Sacha Baron Cohen with his wife Isla Fisher
Photo:

Mega Agency - Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are out in Italy.

On Tuesday, Baron Cohen, 51, and Fisher, 47, were seen holding hands as they strolled through Rome.

The longtime couple were seen leaning in for a kiss and smiling together as they walked through Italy's capital city. Fisher wore a purple polka-dotted dress with a brown belt buckled around her waist on the outing, while Baron Cohen wore white jeans, a button-down shirt and a fedora to go with his Nike sneakers.

Baron Cohen and Fisher first met back in 2001 at a party in Sydney, Australia, well before Fisher broke out with her role in 2005's Wedding Crashers and comedian Baron Cohen gained worldwide fame for his 2006 film Borat.

"She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party," Baron Cohen recalled of their first meeting in a 2020 interview with The New York Times. "I knew instantly. I don't know if she did."

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Relationship Timeline

Sacha Baron Cohen with his wife Isla Fisher

Mega Agency - Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The couple were engaged in 2004 and welcomed their first child, daughter Olive, in October 2007. Baron Cohen, a native of England, and Australian actress Fisher married tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Paris on March 15, 2010.

In the 13 years since their wedding, the couple have welcomed two more children: daughter Elula, whose name means "August" in Hebrew, born in 2010 and son Montgomery, born in March 2015.

Baron Cohen celebrated his wife's birthday with a photo he shared to Instagram on Feb. 3, showing Fisher posing for a photo with an alcoholic beverage in her left hand.

"Isla looking at me and thinking 'ten more of these and I may find him a tiny bit attractive,' " the actor and comedian wrote in the photo. "Happy Birthday my darling."

Sacha Baron Cohen with his wife Isla Fisher

Mega Agency - Cobra Team / BACKGRID

RELATED: The Cutest 'How We Met' Stories in Hollywood

Back in November, Fisher stated that she believes "it's nice to keep some things for yourself" while speaking with The Australian Women's Weekly about her tendency to keep details of her personal life private.

When asked about the secret to her relationship with Baron Cohen, Fisher said: "I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me."

"I don't know if that's the secret. But having a shared ability to find humor in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection," she added. "And, otherwise, I just think it's nice to keep some things for yourself."

