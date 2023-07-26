S Club Reveal They Anxiously Tried to 'Get Hold of' Paul Cattermole the Day He Died

S Club have opened up about the day band member Paul Cattermole died, recalling the anxiety they experienced as they couldn't reach him.

The British pop band, which rose to fame in the late '90s and early aughts, spoke about the loss of their friend and bandmate and the panic they experienced that day in their first interview since his death.

In April, Cattermole died aged 46 at his home in Dorset, England. By June, it was determined his cause of death was due to heart-related issues. At the time, the band had been planning their reunion tour.

A representative for the Dorset Coroner's Service told PEOPLE in May said his death was from "natural causes."

Cattermole's death certificate, a copy of which was obtained by PEOPLE, lists the cause as cardiac arrhythmia, acute myocardial ischemia and severe coronary artery atheroma and intraplaque hemorrhage.

S Club 7, circa 2001. Tim Roney/Getty Images

In speaking with The Sun, Jo O’Meara, 44, said she and Jon Lee, 41 revealed they were the first two members of the group to hear about Cattermole's death from their management.

“I think I just went completely silent at first. It was awful,” O'Meara told the outlet.

Lee added, “It was like someone had punched me in the stomach."

S Club revealed how anxious they felt as Cattermole stopped replying to their messages.

“We’d done a Zoom call with him, all of us, on the Monday," Lee said. "Then our management had messaged him a few times and it hadn’t shown that it’d been read on WhatsApp."

He continued, “So it was like, ‘Is he all right?’ But then it was like, ‘Yeah it’s Paul. You know, sometimes he doesn’t answer his phone.’ Then the next day I phoned him and messaged him."

“Everyone was trying to get hold of him… and no one could,” Lee concluded.

Rachel Stevens, 45, told the publication how happy she was to reconnect with Cattermole before his death.

“To have that time together was really special," she said. "We all reconnected again as who we are now. Paul felt part of it. We all felt part of it.”

Bradley Macintosh, 41, added that "it doesn't feel like he's gone."

"We miss him dearly," he said.

The band has undergone a name change since Cattermole died, opting to go by S Club instead of S Club 7 since they're now a five-piece with Cattermole’s death and the departure of Hannah Spearritt, 42, who had dated Cattermole in the 2000s and briefly in 2015.

YouTube

The British pop also released their first new single in 20 years on Wednesday with "These Are The Days," a tribute to Cattermole.

“I think it’s got such a balance of everything that’s happened but also still positive and uplifting," Stevens said of the single.

S Club 7. Dave J. Hogan/Getty

The "Bring It All Back" musicians shared that they have the family's blessings to move ahead with their reunion tour, which will kick off in October.

“We were talking to his family quite a lot and we’ve been working very closely with them to make sure everything’s had their OK," Lee said.



