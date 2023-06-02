S Club 7's Paul Cattermole Died of Heart-Related Issues, Death Certificate Shows

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole died of a combination of heart-related issues, according to his death certificate.

The British star, 46, died on April 6 at his home in Dorset, England, and a spokesperson for the Dorset Coroner's Service told PEOPLE last month that it was due to "natural causes."

Cattermole's death certificate, a copy of which was obtained by PEOPLE, lists the cause as cardiac arrhythmia, acute myocardial ischemia and severe coronary artery atheroma and intraplaque hemorrhage.

An arrhythmia is a problem with the rate or rhythm of a person's heartbeat, which in turn makes it difficult to effectively pump blood to other parts of the body, according to the American Heart Association.

Myocardial ischemia, meanwhile, is when reduced blood flow to a person's heart keeps the heart from getting enough oxygen, impeding its ability to properly pump blood, per the Mayo Clinic.

Paul Cattermole. Dave J Hogan/Getty

This typically happens when arteries are blocked — and according to the Cleveland Clinic, atheroma, or plaque, is a fatty material that builds up inside arteries. Intraplaque hemorrhage is a common feature of when plaque builds up in the blood and causes arteries to narrow, per the NIH.

The coroner's spokesperson told PEOPLE that investigations into Cattermole’s death had concluded and that there would be no Inquest considering he died of natural causes.

The singer’s death was announced on April 7 by S Club 7, the pop group with which he was set to kick off a 25th-anniversary reunion tour in October.

S Club 7. Dave J. Hogan/Getty

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel," the group wrote on Instagram. "We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," continued the "Bring It All Back" performers' statement. "He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

Last month, Cattermole’s surviving group members Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara and Rachel Stevens announced that the tour would go on as planned in his memory, though his former girlfriend Hannah Spearritt would be opting out.

"The five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on," Lee said. "It's going to be our tribute to Paul. So, we are actually renaming the tour 'The Good Times Tour,' which is the song that Paul was going to sing."

