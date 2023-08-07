Amelia and Andrew Palmer knew there was a chance they could have more siblings, but little did they know, they had 65 more.

Knowing that their father was a sperm donor, the South Carolina twins used separate DNA testing websites to learn more about their extended family tree, according to CBS affiliates WCSC and WLTX.

Amelia began using Ancestory.com to dig into the family history for years, WTLX reported. She said she wanted to better understand her background, but ultimately got the surprise of a lifetime.

“I didn’t think I had this many [siblings],” she said. “I was thinking maybe two to three.”

The first test Amelia got back revealed she had at least eight siblings, according to the reports.

Her brother Andrew then took a test for 23andMe.com, and later learned about 18 more siblings.

Amelia and Andrew connected with another group of donor siblings after their stepmother shared a Canadian news story about the group.

“When it came to knowing that they actually existed in that amount, it’s crazy,” Andrew said, per WCSC.

Now, Amelia and Andrew have located 65 siblings, including seven sets of twins and one set of triplets, per the reports.

The kids — ages 14 to 27 — are all members of the “2046 Sibling Group” chat, named after the identification number their father used as a sperm donor.

The siblings live in various parts of North America. Some live in Canada, while the rest live in different areas of the United States, including the East Coast, the Midwest and California, per WCSC.

Some of the siblings met for the first time last year in New Jersey. Both Amelia and Andrew hope to maintain the relationships with their siblings moving forward.

“Connections are things that are going to help you get through life, and things that can be everlasting; it helps make life worthwhile as well.”