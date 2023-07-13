RZA Says Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Naming Baby After Him Is a ‘Great Honor’: 'All the Blessings'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy's name is also "a title," the rapper explained

Published on July 13, 2023
RZA Says Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Naming Baby After Him Is a âGreat Honorâ: 'All the Blessings'
RZA is flattered that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky chose his moniker for their baby boy.

In May, a birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE confirmed that the couple named their son, now 14 months, RZA Athelston Mayers (pronounced "Rizza").

The 54-year-old rapper, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, recently chatted with CNN about the "great honor" he feels over the couple's decision.

A$AP Rocky Shares Father's Day Post with Pregnant Rihanna and Son RZA Ahead of the Arrival of Their Second Child

Asap Rocky Instagram

"[It's] a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name," he told the outlet.

“RZA isn't only a name, it’s a title,” he continued. “So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me."

The singer, 35, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, recently posted a sweet snap capturing the silhouette of Rocky holding RZA up in the air in a pool overlooking the ocean during sunset.

rihanna

Rihanna/Instagram

“My Bajan boyz…🇧🇧❤️,” the “Umbrella” singer captioned the photo. 

Fans commented on the cute picture, with one writing: “Be happy mama u earned it.”

Another wrote, “Awwww now that’s paradise! U deserve it all! All the lovvvvvvvve! Love u baddie boo @badgalriri ✨✨✨.”

