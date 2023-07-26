Ryan Reynolds Wishes 'Stunning' Sandra Bullock a Happy Birthday with Joke About Their 'Proposal' Nude Scene

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock co-starred together in the 2009 rom-com "The Proposal" with Betty White, Mary Steenburgen, Malin Akerman and more

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
Published on July 26, 2023 11:35AM EDT
Ryan Reynolds; Sandra Bullock. Photo:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Ryan Reynolds is celebrating Sandra Bullock's birthday with a callback to their 2009 movie The Proposal.

As Bullock turned 59 on Wednesday, Reynolds, 46, shared a clip on Instagram from the rom-com showing their much-talked-about nude scene, joking about her birthday gift this year.

"Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?" he wrote.

In that Proposal scene, Bullock's Margaret slips while looking for a towel after a shower and falls into Reynolds's Andrew, who just stripped off his clothes after going on a run.

Oscar winner Bullock looked back on the scene while on the About Last Night Podcast with Adam Ray in 2021, saying she felt a sense of "camaraderie and safety" filming the scene with Reynolds.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in "The Proposal" (2009).

Sam Emerson/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett 

"Ryan and I have known each other since we were prepubescent. We go way, way, way back," she said at the time. "We had to do the naked scene that day and Anne Fletcher, our director who's just incredible, she's great."

"We had a closed set, which means no one's allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup coming in to fluff and hide," recalled Bullock. "Ryan and I have these flesh-colored things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples and Ryan's little— not little, at all! It's just whatever's there, and I don't know because I didn't see it, I didn't look!"

She continued by explaining that Reynolds's areas were "stuck wherever it needed to be stuck" to pull off the sequence, and added, "When they'd say cut, we couldn't really move. He was on his back with his knees up, and I'm on the floor just sort of resting on his knees, just waiting, and you don't wanna look and we couldn't really move."

"Then," said Bullock, "I hear Anne Fletcher from the darkness go, 'Ryan, we can see your ball sack!' I'm like, 'Oh God!' because you wanna look down but I'm like, 'Don't look down. Don't look down.' ... Everyone in the darkness spun around to see if they could find a monitor. I was like, 'Anne, there's a way to present that information....' "

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds at the L.A. premiere of "The Proposal" on June 1, 2009.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bullock added that Reynolds took it in stride: "Ryan was just so cool. Unflappable. He is absolutely unflappable."

The actress also explained she agreed to do the nude scene "only if I can be humiliated and funny."

"You will not see me trying to attempt being sexy naked — in real life or onscreen. There's just no point in it!" she said. "It was for that reason, with a friend that you trusted comedically, and safety-wise, I knew I was in the presence of safety."

