Ryan Reynolds Thanks Hugh Jackman For His "First and Last Day" at Wrexham FC as “Admiral Vice Football Operations Ombudsman”

Ryan Reynolds is thanking Hugh Jackman for his services — kind of.

The actor and Wrexham FC co-owner, 46, took a playful jab at the Wolverine actor, 54, in an Instagram post after Jackman came to see Reynolds' team play MK Dons in their first match in League 2 of the English Football League on Saturday. Despite the team losing, Reynolds remained in an upbeat mood.

“Epic opening day at @wrexham_afc. The @mkdonsfc played like heroes,” Reynolds wrote in his caption following Wrexham’s 5-3 defeat.

“Big thanks to @thehughjackman for his first and last day as “Admiral Vice Football Operations Ombudsman” because I just found out you made the f***ng title up. ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️,” he jokingly added.

Jackman and Reynolds watched Wrexham FC's match against MK Dons on Saturday. Malcolm Couzens/Getty

Though he isn't planning to hire his friend for a full-time role at Wrexham, Reynolds appeared on great terms with Jackman in photos he shared of the pair from their day at Wrexham's home ground, the SToK Racecourse in Wales.

In one snap, the actors smiled as they rested their arms around one another. Reynolds' post also included a photo of the pair walking together on the stadium's pitch, as well as one where they were pictured laughing within the grounds. Other snaps showed the actors posing with fans who had attended the match on Saturday, while Reynolds also shared a pic with his co-owner, Rob McElhenney.

Hugh Jackman and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham FC's match on Saturday. Hugh Jackman/Instagram

For his part, Jackman seemed delighted to spend the day at his friend's soccer club.

“FINALLY snagged an invite. Thanks Wrex!” Jackman wrote in caption of an Instagram post of photos from his visit to the match. In his pics, he posed with Reynolds during the match, as well as McElhenney.

Another hilarious photo from Jackman's post showed a urinal at the grounds with a plaque on top with McElhenney’s face that read, "This urinal is dedicated to Robert McElhenney on his birthday — April 14th. With love from Wrexham AFC. Paid for by Ryan Reynolds."

Hugh Jackman posts photo of urinal at Wrexham FC. Hugh Jackman/Instagram

A final clip showed Jackman’s view of the soccer match from the stands as he stood next to a clapping Reynolds.

The two friends' day at Wrexham's soccer match came just weeks after the pair were pictured in costume for their characters Deadpool and Wolverine as they filmed scenes for the third Deadpool movie in London.

The actors watched the match in the stands in Wales. Malcolm Couzens/Getty



The photos showed Reynolds in Deadpool’s signature red-and-black suit, while Jackman showcased a new Wolverine look. He wore a bright yellow jumpsuit with blue accents, closely resembling the character's comic book origins.

Filming for the third Deadpool movie began production in London in May, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The two actors first announced that Jackman will appear as Wolverine in the upcoming movie in September in a video shared on social media.