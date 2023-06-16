Ryan Reynolds Subtly Shouts Out His Fourth Baby While Announcing His New Series 'Bedtime Stories'

The 'Deadpool' star is ready to "help everyone fall asleep" through his new series premiering Tuesday on the Maximum Effort Channel

Updated on June 16, 2023 12:30AM EDT
Ryan Reynolds Bedtime Stories series
Photo:

Maximum Effort

Ryan Reynolds not only announced his new series, Bedtime Stories With Ryan on Instagram Thursday, but he also subtly shouted out his fourth baby, who he says inspired the show.

The series' announcement included a quirky video of himself dressed in light brown and white checkered pajamas.

The video showed the actor, 46, preparing to read to a pair of animatronic sheep as he explained over a voiceover, "You know the best part about stories? You remember them. They stay with you. And I want to tell you a bedtime story."

With a promise for it to be a "restful show" from "an anxious mind," Reynolds added in the caption of the post that "the idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child."

"I can't wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories, premiering June 20th on @MaximumEffort Channel on @fubotv," he wrote in the caption.

While Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, never publicly announced the arrival of their little one, the Gossip Girl star posted a picture of herself on Instagram sans baby bump on Super Bowl Sunday.

The series — inspired by the family's newest addition — will premiere on Tuesday on the Maximum Effort Channel, which comes as a collaboration between Fubo and Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort.

Speaking about the collaboration in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the Free Guy actor shared that the development of the show has been a longtime dream of his.

Ryan Reynolds Bedtime Stories series

Maximum Effort

"We're so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while," he said. "Storytime is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Speaking about what makes their relationship work, Reynolds shared with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, "We don't take each other too seriously, but we're also friends. Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it."

"We've always liked each other. We grow together," he added. "We learn from each other. So yeah, I'm lucky to have a buddy in that."

Along with the arrival of his fourth baby in February, Reynolds is also a father to daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8, with Lively.

