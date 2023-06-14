Ryan Reynolds and Jessie James Decker Team Up to Mix 'The Vasectomy' Cocktail Ahead of Father's Day

Ryan Reynolds and Jessie James Decker are teaming up for a third take on "The Vasectomy"!

Just in time for Father's Day this year, Aviation American Gin is bringing back the cocktail — this time, as the "Decker Edition," with help from the singer-songwriter.

In a video released Wednesday, Jessie, 35, goes through the process of mixing up the drink, which was first created by Reynolds, 46, and also hilariously promoted by Nick Cannon last year when he had eight children (now he has 12!).

In the latest campaign for the cocktail, Jessie mixes the ingredients together for her husband Eric Decker as Reynolds later cuts into the frame, snags the bottle of gin and quips, “You know those don’t actually work, right?"

"Don't listen to him — they work," Jessie whispers to her other half.



Jessie James Decker. Aviation American Gin

Eric, 36, has famously stated that he would not get the "permanent" procedure — so Jessie, who shares three children with the former NFL player, plays that up in the spot.



"It's time for another vasectomy ... something my husband refuses to get so I'm taking matters into my own hands," she says, joking that the procedure is "quick and painless," unlike "giving birth."



On Wednesday morning, Reynolds posted the spoofy clip to his Instagram page.

"The @aviationgin Vasectomy cocktail: Quick, painless, and delicious," he wrote. "Thank you @jessiejamesdecker and I guess … @ericdecker?"



Ryan Reynolds and Jessie James Decker make "The Vasectomy: Decker Edition". Aviation American Gin

For Reynolds' initial creation of the cocktail in 2021, he joked about the pleasures of parenthood, as he shares three daughters (and now a newborn!) with wife Blake Lively.

The Deadpool star then gave step-by-step instructions to make the drink.

"First, fill a tall glass with ice the way children fill our lives with such joy. Next, pour 1 ounce of cranberry juice, sweet just like their little smiles. Then pour 3 ounces of tonic, so bubbly, just like I feel every day I wake up after a long, full night's sleep," he joked.

Reynolds added a squeeze of lemon before bringing in the gin — a comically heavy pour at first, before he corrected himself to using only 1.5 ounces of the spirit.

He stirred the cocktail, sampled it, and said, "Now that is as refreshing as fatherhood."

Last year, for Cannon's turn promoting The Vasectomy, as the multi-hyphenate entertainer began making the drink, he joked, "Lord knows I need one."



When he completed the concoction, Reynolds took over — or at least tried to.

"I'll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids," the actor said, then spit out his drink after Cannon, 42, told him, "I have eight."

The Vasectomy cocktail kit by Aviation American Gin is available for purchase just in time for Father's Day at cocktailcourier.com.