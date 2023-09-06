Ryan Reynolds Posts Sweet Selfie with Wife Blake Lively Ahead of Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds may be gearing up to celebrate 11 years married this weekend, but their puppy love is still going strong.

On Wednesday, the Free Guy actor, 46, posted a selfie with his actress wife that also included their Golden Retriever, Baxter, situated in the middle.

Both Reynolds and Lively, 36, sported wide smiles and appeared to be dressed casually as they leaned in for the sweet photo op, which Reynolds shared to his Instagram Story.

His post comes just under two weeks after he wished Lively a happy birthday with a touching Instagram caption, which accompanied a set of photos of the It Ends with Us star.

Led by a stunning snapshot of Lively seated at a table on the beach at night, other images showed the Gossip Girl alum smiling with the ocean in the background and posing with Reynolds amid a variety of outdoor backdrops.

Alongside the photo slideshow, Reynolds wrote, "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person."

"Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try," he added. "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

Saturday marks the 11th wedding anniversary of the couple, who share four children: daughters James, 8½, Inez, 7 this month, and Betty, 4 next month, plus a fourth child whom Lively revealed back in February that they'd quietly welcomed.



Lively and Reynolds are known for cheekily trolling one another on social media — even on their birthdays! — but post more serious tributes to one another, as well.

Alongside a carousel of photos last year, Reynolds wrote in honor of his wife turning 35, "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again."

Back in September 2020, the Deadpool actor even used social media to wish Baxter a happy birthday, sharing two photos of himself and the pup — including one of Reynolds planting a big kiss on the animal's head.

"Happy Birthday, Bax. I’d bake you a cake, but it would kill you," Reynolds wrote. "Not because you’re a dog. Everything I bake is poison. If I had to go to war, I’d just bring a toaster oven."