Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Blake Lively on Her Birthday: 'You Hung the Damn Moon'

Ryan Reynolds is showing his love for Blake Lively on her birthday.

As the actress turned 36 on Friday, Reynolds paid tribute to his wife of nearly 11 years with a set of photos on Instagram, led by a stunning snapshot of Lively seated at a table on the beach at night.

Other images showed the It Ends with Us actress smiling with the ocean in the background and posing with Reynolds, 46, amid a variety of outdoor backdrops.

"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," he wrote. "Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try."

Reynolds concluded, "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

While the couple is known for cheekily trolling one another on social media — even on their birthdays! — Reynolds also got more serious on Lively's 35th birthday last year.

In addition to a series of selfies of the pair, the Deadpool actor posted solo shots of the Gossip Girl alum at the 2022 Met Gala and lounging on a party bus.

Reynolds couldn't resist sharing one goofy picture, adding a picture of Lively with leaves of kale covering her face.

Alongside the carousel of photos, the Free Guy actor wrote at the time, "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again."



Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Last week, Lively shared a photo of her husband wearing a white T-shirt and sunglasses as he sipped from one of her Betty Buzz drinks.

To accompany the photo, the actress added the Right Said Fred song “I’m Too Sexy” and had the lyrics pop up onscreen: "I'm too sexy for my shirt / So sexy it hurts."

The pair, who got married in 2012, share four kids. They have daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, while in February, Lively revealed that they'd quietly welcomed their fourth baby.

During an emotional speech in November 2022 as Reynolds received the American Cinematheque Award in Los Angeles, Lively praised him for being dedicated to their family.

"Now I am his home, and our girls are his home," she said in part. "And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street. He is hard-wired to get home."