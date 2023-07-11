Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Show Off Their 'Deadpool 3' Costumes in New Set Photos

Hugh Jackman appears to wear a more comic book-accurate costume as Wolverine in the next 'Deadpool' movie

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 11:20AM EDT
Deadpool 3 continues to film in London as Hugh Jackman is seen back as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman filming the third 'Deadpool' movie in London. Photo:

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are suited up for Marvel.

As Reynolds, 46, and Jackman, 54, both posted a still image of themselves in character as Deadpool and Wolverine to their respective Instagram Stories on Monday, the pair were spotted filming scenes for the movie in London.

The photos show Reynolds completely immersed in his red-and-black Deadpool costume, while Jackman appears as his longtime X-Men series lead Logan / Wolverine in a bright yellow jumpsuit with blue accents. In one snapshot, Jackman donned sunglasses and could be seen smiling as he and Reynolds chatted, while another image showcased Logan getting angry — with CGI claws presumably on the way.

The new Wolverine look shows off a costume that more closely resembles the character's comic book origins than what Jackman often wore across his past nine onscreen appearances as the character.

"Don't blink," both men simply wrote as a caption to their respective Instagram Stories, including small animations of their characters below the photo as well.

Deadpool 3 continues to film in London as Hugh Jackman is seen back as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool
Hugh Jackman filming Deadpool 3 in London.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

The third Deadpool movie began production in London in May, as The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time. It expects to mark the title character's full introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as Reynolds and Jackman's first time working together within a Marvel movie since Reynolds appeared as a different version of Deadpool in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Reynolds and Jackman first announced that Wolverine will appear in the next Deadpool movie back in September in a video shared on social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Deadpool 3 continues to film in London as Hugh Jackman is seen back as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

"When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine," Jackman said of the upcoming movie during an appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? in January. "I just thought, 'This is gonna be fun. Something I've never done before. I can't wait.' "

The pair have also asserted that Wolverine's next on-screen appearance will not jeopardize the character's arc in past movies, which ended with Logan's death in the Oscar-nominated Logan.

"Logan takes place in 2029, totally separate thing," Reynolds said in a video about the movie shared in September. "Logan died in Logan. Not touching that."

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Show Off Their Deadpool 3 Costumes in New Photo

Instagram/ryanreynolds

The next Deadpool movie will also feature another face from Marvel movies of the past, as a source confirmed to PEOPLE last Friday that Jennifer Garner will play Elektra in the forthcoming film. Garner, 51, previously portrayed the character in 2003's Daredevil opposite now-ex-husband Ben Affleck and again later in a 2005 standalone film.

The next Deadpool entry is directed by Shawn Levy, who worked with Garner and Reynolds on the Netflix movie The Adam Project and also directed Reynolds' 2021 film Free Guy.

Deadpool 3 is expected in theaters May 3, 2024.

Related Articles
Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Is Ariana Madix Headed to 'Love Island'? 'VPR' Star Teases a 'Hot New Bombshell' in the Villa
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New 'Barbie' Sneak Peek
Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023
Elizabeth Olsen Is ‘Grateful’ for Husband Robbie Arnett’s Humor: ‘Makes Me Laugh Every Day’ (Exclusive)
Jennifer Garner Returning as Elektra in Deadpool 3: Report
Jennifer Garner to Reprise Elektra Role in 'Deadpool 3' 20 Years After 'Daredevil'
Ming-Na Wen, Coco Lee
Ming-Na Wen Mourns Fellow 'Mulan' Voice Actress CoCo Lee: 'Horrible Loss for Our Mulan Family'
Jessica Alba and Family at Wimbledon
Jessica Alba Celebrates Beginning of 'Fam Summer Vacay' by Sharing Sweet New Photo with All 3 Kids
Wonka First Look Photos
'Wonka' First Look! See a 'Mischievous' Timothée Chalamet, Orange Hugh Grant in New Origin Story (Exclusive)
Billie Eilish Shares Throwback Photos from Her Barbie-Themed Birthday Party as a Kid
Billie Eilish Announces 'Barbie' Song with Throwback Photos from Childhood Barbie-Themed Birthday Party
Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023
How Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett’s Experiences with Anxiety Inspired Their Kids’ Book (Exclusive)
Tamra Judge, Ryan Boyajian, Jennifer Pedranti
'RHOC': Tamra Claims 'Town W----' Ryan Was on a Secret Mission to 'F--- Her' 2 Months Before Dating Jen
Bulent Gurcan, Kerra Bennet, Na'im McKee
'Naked and Afraid Castaways' Promises 'a Whole New Ball Game' in First Teaser (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023
Johnny Depp Open to Working with Disney After Feeling Betrayed: 'Anything Is Possible' (Exclusive Source)
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate the Fourth of July as a Family amid Separation News
Hugh Grant and Blackpink
Hugh Grant Says He's a Fan of BLACKPINK: 'Rabid Blink Now'
The Voice -- Live Finale, Part 1 - Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Every Day Has Been the Best Day'
Tom Cruise plans to see the Barbie Movie and Oppenheimer Opening Weekend
Tom Cruise Reveals Plans for 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Viewings: 'I'll See Them Opening Weekend'