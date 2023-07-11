Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Show Off Their 'Deadpool 3' Costumes in New Set Photos

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are suited up for Marvel.

As Reynolds, 46, and Jackman, 54, both posted a still image of themselves in character as Deadpool and Wolverine to their respective Instagram Stories on Monday, the pair were spotted filming scenes for the movie in London.

The photos show Reynolds completely immersed in his red-and-black Deadpool costume, while Jackman appears as his longtime X-Men series lead Logan / Wolverine in a bright yellow jumpsuit with blue accents. In one snapshot, Jackman donned sunglasses and could be seen smiling as he and Reynolds chatted, while another image showcased Logan getting angry — with CGI claws presumably on the way.

The new Wolverine look shows off a costume that more closely resembles the character's comic book origins than what Jackman often wore across his past nine onscreen appearances as the character.

"Don't blink," both men simply wrote as a caption to their respective Instagram Stories, including small animations of their characters below the photo as well.



The third Deadpool movie began production in London in May, as The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time. It expects to mark the title character's full introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as Reynolds and Jackman's first time working together within a Marvel movie since Reynolds appeared as a different version of Deadpool in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Reynolds and Jackman first announced that Wolverine will appear in the next Deadpool movie back in September in a video shared on social media.

"When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine," Jackman said of the upcoming movie during an appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? in January. "I just thought, 'This is gonna be fun. Something I've never done before. I can't wait.' "



The pair have also asserted that Wolverine's next on-screen appearance will not jeopardize the character's arc in past movies, which ended with Logan's death in the Oscar-nominated Logan.



"Logan takes place in 2029, totally separate thing," Reynolds said in a video about the movie shared in September. "Logan died in Logan. Not touching that."



The next Deadpool movie will also feature another face from Marvel movies of the past, as a source confirmed to PEOPLE last Friday that Jennifer Garner will play Elektra in the forthcoming film. Garner, 51, previously portrayed the character in 2003's Daredevil opposite now-ex-husband Ben Affleck and again later in a 2005 standalone film.

The next Deadpool entry is directed by Shawn Levy, who worked with Garner and Reynolds on the Netflix movie The Adam Project and also directed Reynolds' 2021 film Free Guy.



Deadpool 3 is expected in theaters May 3, 2024.

