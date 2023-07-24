Ryan Reynolds Admits to an 'Irrational Love' for 'ALF' as He Brings Back Out-of-This-World '80s Sitcom

ALF will return to Earth on Reynolds' Maximum Effort Channel on July 29

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 03:24PM EDT
Ryan Reynolds Admits to an 'Irrational Love' for 'ALF' as He Brings Back Out-of-This-World '80s Sitcom
Ryan Reynolds and ALF. Photo:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via GettyALF/Maximum Effort Channel

ALF is coming back to Earth thanks to Ryan Reynolds!

The Deadpool 3 star is reviving the classic ‘80s sitcom through his Maximum Effort Channel in collaboration with ALF creator Paul Fusco and Shout! Studios. It will premiere July 29 as the channel’s first series of “Maximum Moments” — old ALF episodes will air alongside shorts promoting sponsored brands like Mint Mobile, Fubo, Hims, MNTN and Ring.

The actor, 46, said the concept was partially inspired by the fact he used to geek out over ALF when he was a kid.

“At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining,” Reynolds said. “Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life.”

Ryan Reynolds attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar
Ryan Reynolds attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Maximum Effort’s ALF "Caturday" Marathon — the name of which is inspired by the character’s ever-thwarted hunger for felines — will include classic ALF episodes, ALF-starring shorts centered around sponsored content and Maximum Effort's Podcats: The Pawdcast.

As part of the announcement, Reynolds posted a preview of the program. In the video, ALF and Eric — seemingly a nod to Baby Eric from the original series — discuss various products and services.

“It’s Henry again, from two blocks over,” ALF says, watching a video of a cat from his phone. “With Ring, I can see who’s at the door before I answer it. Apparently, he finds the classic ‘ding-dong ditch’ to be hilarious.”

Later in the video, ALF signs them up for Fubo — which he says is “the best of cable, the best of streaming” — and proceeds to cut all the cords in the house, including “the TV, a few lamps and the garden hose, just to be safe.”

He then turns on the TV and sees an old clip of himself from the ‘80s series. “Whoa!” he shouts. “Who is that handsome devil?!”

ALF
ALF.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

ALF aired on NBC from 1986 to 1990. It followed the title character — whose acronym stands for “Alien Life Form” but is actually named Gordon Shumway — after he crashed into the garage of the Tanner family’s suburban home. Puppeteer Paul Fusco, who co-created the series with Tom Patchett, was behind the iconic performance.

In 2018, Warner Bros. shared that it was in the early stages of creating a reboot. However, the plans were canceled later that same year after failing to find a home for the project. In February, Shout! Factory announced that it had acquired the rights to ALF and would be developing new related content.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ALF is available to stream now on Peacock and Amazon Prime.

Related Articles
Daymond John
‘Shark Tank’ Investor Daymond John Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Former Contestants
Jo Koy attends the "Here Lies Love" Broadway Opening Night; Chelsea Handler attends Variety Power of Comedy Presented By Inspire Brands
Jo Koy Says He Has 'Nothing but the Best Love' for Ex Chelsea Handler: 'She's a Beautiful Person'
One Piece
Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Live-Action Series Hits the High Seas With First Trailer — Watch!
FULL HOUSE - "The Heartbreak Kid" - Season Six - 2/9/93, Jesse (John Stamos) was assisted by Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) with his laptop computer.
John Stamos Initially Tried to Quit 'Full House' After Realizing He'd Likely Play 'Second Fiddle' to Jodie Sweetin
Love Island Season 4
Former 'Love Island USA' Staffers File Lawsuit Against Show's Producing Team, Claiming Labor Law Violations
90 day fiance
90 Day's Sheila Fears She'll 'Scare' David Away After He Realizes Her 'Poverty'-Stricken Home Is 'Worse Than' He Imagined
90 Day Fiance Gino & Jasmine and Meisha & Nicola.
90 Day's Meisha and Nicola Intensely Clash Over His 'Dismissive' Attitude and Her 'Messy' Lifestyle
90 Day Fiance Gino & Jasmine and Meisha & Nicola.
90 Day's Jasmine Is 'Miserable' with Gino After He 'Gags' at Her 'Private Parts', She Says in Couples Therapy
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Boyfriend Dralin is Moving to College with Her
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Says Boyfriend Dralin Is Moving to College with Her: 'It Will Be Fun'
Ariana Grande Performs at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMYÃÂ® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles; The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s Romance Is Not Linked to SpongeBob Voice Actor, Jokes His Wife
90 Dayâs Dempsey Struggles with Insecurity in the Bedroom as 'Experienced' Statler Opens Up About Her 'Sex Parties.
90 Day’s Dempsey Struggles with Insecurity in the Bedroom as 'Experienced' Statler Opens Up About Her 'Sex Parties'
This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills. Later, drama erupts when a surprise guest crashes the cocktail party.
Bachelorette Charity Confronted by Suitor Who Hits 'a Tipping Point' Over Another Group Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance Amanda and Razvan
90 Day's Razvan Makes Bold Proposal to 'Make Love Nonstop' and Have More Kids but Amanda Is Not on Board
90 Day Fiance cast members Riley and Violet
90 Day's Riley Refuses to 'Believe Anything' Violet Says About Her Continued Dating App Use: 'Major Red Flag'
Jill Duggar Dillard Admits She 'Cried and Prayed' After Seeing Printed Manuscript of Upcoming Memoir
Jill Duggar Dillard Admits She 'Cried and Prayed' After Seeing Printed Manuscript of Upcoming Memoir
Kate Gosselin Stands by Daughter Mady's 'Completely Accurate' Statement on Son Collin's 'Violent Tendencies'
Kate Gosselin Breaks Her Silence Following Jon and Son Collin's Bombshell Accusations (Exclusive)