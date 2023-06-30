Ryan Mallett's Girlfriend Madison Carter Speaks Out After His Drowning Death: 'I Appreciate You All'

Former NFL player Ryan Mallett's girlfriend is speaking out after his sudden death.

Madison Carter, a medical student at Arkansas State, thanked friends and family for reaching out to offer their condolences after Mallett died in a tragic drowning incident in Florida on Tuesday.

According to a report from KNWA, Carter was on vacation with Mallett at the time of the incident.

In a story posted to Facebook, Carter wrote, "I want to thank everyone for the calls, texts, messages, comments, etc. Not a single one has gone unnoticed and I am slowly working on answering them. I appreciate you all more than you know."

Madison Carter/ Facebook

Carter's story included a photo of two people holding hands – seemingly her own and Mallett's.

The former NFL player and Carter made their relationship Facebook official on June 1, just weeks before his death.

Mallett's ex-wife Tiffany Seeley has also spoken out following the tragedy. Seeley, who was married to 35-year-old Mallett for just four months in 2020 according to Outkick, thanked everyone who offered their condolences in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

Reposting a photo of her and Mallett she shared in 2019, Seeley wrote, "Just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out," with a broken heart emoji. "My heart breaks for everyone."



Tiffany Seeley/Instagram

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that first responders were called to the beach in Destin, Florida shortly after 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday following a report that a group of people in the water were “struggling to make their way back to shore.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called the former NFL player's death a "tragic loss of life" in a video statement on Wednesday.

"It’s always difficult when we lose a tourist or a resident here, but we have no indication of any dangerous conditions out there," Sheriff Eric Aden said. "The entire county, as well as Destin, were not under red flags or double red flags despite some of the misperceptions out there."

A yellow flag warning had been issued at the time of Mallett's drowning, "which is just swim with caution," according to the sheriff. "It just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents," Aden continued.

Wesley Hitt/Getty

Mallett’s former teams and several former teammates shared their condolences and grief in tributes on social media.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the NFL team tweeted Tuesday with a picture of Mallet. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”



His former Texans teammate J.J. Watt took to Twitter on Tuesday, where he wrote, “Rest in Peace brother.”

“Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett,” Watt, 34, tweeted. “Gone way too soon.”

