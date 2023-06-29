Ryan Mallett's ex-wife Tiffany Seeley has spoken out after the former NFL player tragically died in a drowning accident on Tuesday.

Seeley, who was married to 35-year-old Mallett for just four months in 2020 according to Outkick, thanked everyone who offered their condolences in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

Reposting a photo of her and Mallett she shared in 2019, Seeley wrote, "Just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out," with a broken heart emoji. "My heart breaks for everyone."



Tiffany Seeley/Instagram

On Thursday morning, Seeley posted a similar message on Facebook with another photo of the two together.

"Just want to say thank you to everyone for reaching out these last few days. Sorry if I haven’t responded but the messages don’t go unnoticed. My heart breaks for everyone who knew him," she wrote.

According to Outkick, Seeley and Mallett's marriage ended after she accused the former NFL player of cheating. "We began building a new beautiful home across from my grandparents in cotter and we got married. Then came Covid, cheating, and drama around the corner to wake me up from this fairytale I thought I was living," Seeley wrote in a 2020 Facebook post.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called the former NFL player's death a "tragic loss of life" in a video statement on Wednesday.

Nick Wass/AP Photo

"It’s always difficult when we lose a tourist or a resident here, but we have no indication of any dangerous conditions out there," Sheriff Eric Aden said. "The entire county, as well as Destin, were not under red flags or double red flags despite some of the misperceptions out there."

A yellow flag warning had been issued at the time of Mallett's drowning, "which is just swim with caution," according to the sheriff. "It just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents," Aden continued.

According to the county's statement, investigators believe Mallett was roughly 150 ft. away from shore around 2:15 p.m. when he "began struggling while attempting to swim to a second sandbar" in Destin on Tuesday.

Jim Rogash/Getty

Mallett appeared in eight games over three seasons for the Ravens, throwing for 648 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions, Sports Illustrated reports.

He was a star prospect out of Texas High in Texarkana and was named the offensive MVP of the Liberty Bowl in 2010. Mallett was later named All-SEC second team in 2009 and 2010 before getting drafted to the NFL.

