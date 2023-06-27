Ryan Mallett, Ex-NFL Quarterback, Dead at 35

“Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator,” the Whitehall, AR school district wrote on their official Facebook page Tuesday

By Angela Wilson
Updated on June 27, 2023 08:11PM EDT
Quarterback Ryan Mallett #15 of the Arkansas Razorbacks
Photo:

Wesley Hitt/Getty

Ryan Mallett, former NFL and University of Arkansas quarterback has died in  Destin, Florida. He was 35 years old.

On Tuesday, the White Hall School District in Arkansas, where Mallett worked as the head football coach, confirmed his death on their official Facebook page. 

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator,” the post read. “We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”

Mallett, who was drafted out of the University of Arkansas by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft, played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2015 through 2017.  

Ryan Mallett #15 of the Houston Texans

Gregory Shamus/Getty

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the NFL team tweeted Tuesday with a picture of Mallet. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

Ryan Mallett #15 of the New England Patriots

Jim Rogash/Getty

Mallett played sparingly as a backup to Tom Brady before the Patriots traded him to the Houston Texans in 2014. 

Mallet’s former Texans teammate J.J. Watt took to Twitter on Tuesday, where we wrote, “Rest in Peace brother.” 

“Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett,” Watt, 34, tweeted. “Gone way too soon.”

Ryan Mallett #15 of the Houston Texans

Bob Levey/Getty

He appeared in eight games over three seasons, throwing for 648 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions, Sports Illustrated reports. 

The star prospect out of Texas High in Texarkana was the offensive MVP of the Liberty Bowl in 2010, and was named All-SEC second team in 2009 and 2010.

