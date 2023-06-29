County Officials Say There Was No Riptide at Time of Ryan Mallett's Death, Share Bodycam Footage

"It just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents," Sheriff Eric Aden said in a statement

Updated on June 29, 2023 12:13PM EDT
Ryan Mallett #15 of the Houston Texans
Ryan Mallett. Photo:

Gregory Shamus/Getty

County officials have released body cam footage and offered additional details about the drowning death of former NFL player Ryan Mallett.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called the 35-year-old's death a "tragic loss of life" in a video statement on Wednesday.

"It’s always difficult when we lose a tourist or a resident here, but we have no indication of any dangerous conditions out there," Sheriff Eric Aden said. "The entire county, as well as Destin, were not under red flags or double red flags despite some of the misperceptions out there."

Quarterback Ryan Mallett #15 of the Arkansas Razorbacks
Ryan Mallett.

Wesley Hitt/Getty

A yellow flag warning had been issued at the time of Mallett's drowning, "which is just swim with caution," according to the sheriff. "It just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents," Aden continued.

According to the county's statement, investigators believe Mallett was roughly 150 ft. away from shore around 2:15 p.m. when he "began struggling while attempting to swim to a second sandbar" in Destin on Tuesday.

"Despite widespread media misinformation, yellow beach safety flags were flying at the time and there were no indications of any 'riptides,' " the county said in a statement.

According to a statement from police on Wednesday, Mallett “went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out," of the water. “Lifesaving measures were immediately undertaken,” but Mallett was pronounced dead at the Destin Emergency Room, the sheriff's office said.

Mallett, who was drafted out of the University of Arkansas by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft, played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2015 through 2017.  

Ryan Mallett #15 of the New England Patriots

Jim Rogash/Getty

Mallett appeared in eight games over three seasons for the Ravens, throwing for 648 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions, Sports Illustrated reports

He was a star prospect out of Texas High in Texarkana and was named the offensive MVP of the Liberty Bowl in 2010. Mallett was later named All-SEC second team in 2009 and 2010 before getting drafted to the NFL.

Mallett’s former teams and several former teammates shared their condolences and grief in tributes on social media.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the NFL team tweeted Tuesday with a picture of Mallet. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

Mallett’s former Texans teammate J.J. Watt took to Twitter on Tuesday, where he wrote, “Rest in Peace brother.” 

“Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett,” Watt, 34, tweeted. “Gone way too soon.”

