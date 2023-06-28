Former NFL Player Ryan Mallett's Cause of Death Confirmed as Drowning

Mallett's former teams and teammates mourned his death with tributes on social media

Published on June 28, 2023 10:29AM EDT
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett
Ryan Mallett. Photo:

Butch Dill/AP Photo

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died in an apparent drowning, police in Destin, Florida confirmed Tuesday night. He was 35 years old.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that first responders were called to the beach in Destin, Florida shortly after 2 p.m. local time following a report that a group of people in the water were “struggling to make their way back to shore.”

Mallett “went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out,” police said.

“Lifesaving measures were immediately undertaken,” but Mallett was pronounced dead at the Destin Emergency Room, the sheriff's office said.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett
Ryan Mallett.

Nick Wass/AP Photo

On Tuesday, the White Hall School District in Arkansas, where Mallett worked as the head football coach, confirmed his death on their official Facebook page. 

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator,” the post read. “We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”

Mallett, who was drafted out of the University of Arkansas by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft, played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2015 through 2017.  

Quarterback Ryan Mallett #15 of the Arkansas Razorbacks
Ryan Mallett.

Wesley Hitt/Getty

Mallett’s former teams and several former teammates shared their condolences and grief in tributes on social media.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the NFL team tweeted Tuesday with a picture of Mallet. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

Mallett’s former Texans teammate J.J. Watt took to Twitter on Tuesday, where he wrote, “Rest in Peace brother.” 

“Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett,” Watt, 34, tweeted. “Gone way too soon.”

Mallett appeared in eight games over three seasons for the Ravens, throwing for 648 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions, Sports Illustrated reports

He was a star prospect out of Texas High in Texarkana and was named the offensive MVP of the Liberty Bowl in 2010. Mallett was later named All-SEC second team in 2009 and 2010 before getting drafted to the NFL.

