Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Welcome Third Baby: 'We Are So Excited'

Ryan Lochte's family just grew by one more!

The Olympian, 38, and his wife Kayla Rae welcomed the newest addition to their family, a baby girl, on Wednesday, June 21.

The couple named their new baby Georgia June Lochte.

“Her middle name has a play on the timing of her birth and a family member,” Kayla said.



“[We’re] thrilled. We are so excited,” the model, 31, told Us Weekly. “Ryan is such a great dad; I can’t wait to see him as a father to 3. He’s so great with kids in general, they always gravitate towards him.”

“I am excited as well, [but] I am more of the worrier, the strict one, the not-as-fun parent, let’s just say. It makes for a good balance," she told the outlet.

Summer Olympics Preview: Portrait of USA Ryan Lochte with his wife Kayla, daughter Liv and son Caiden at home during photo shoot in Gainesville, Florida. Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated/Getty

The pair previously announced their happy news in a joint Instagram post. "Lochte baby #3 on the way, in June again of course!😜," they captioned the post, joking about the fact that their third baby will follow suit of older siblings Liv Rae, 4, and son Caiden Zane, 6, both born in June.

The video shows the family of four on the beach, moving around on the sand, smiling, and laughing. Kayla can be seen embracing her bump in a flowy blue dress, smiling as Lochte holds her.

Speaking with PEOPLE in Feb. 2021, Lochte revealed that both of his children love swimming just like their dad.

"It's hard juggling because I want to be the best dad," he said at the time. "After I'm done with practice, I can't go home and take a nap."

"I have to be 'Super Dad' when I get home," he continued. "A lot of my competitors do recovery and stuff like that, but I'm limited because my most important thing is being a dad."

Speaking with PEOPLE in July 2020 about the Peacock documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte, Kayla talked about their plans for growing their family.

"We're probably going to have a third baby, maybe four," she told PEOPLE at the time.

"This is where she's like, 'If we have a third one, we can't have an odd number. So you have to have four,' " explained Lochte. "I'm like, 'All right, I guess so. You're the mom.' "