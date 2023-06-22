Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Share First Photos of Baby No. 3, Daughter Georgia: 'Another Miracle'

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid are introducing their baby girl.

The Olympian, 38, and wife Kayla Reid, are sharing the first photos of their baby girl, daughter Georgia June.

In the Instagram shot, the infant is cozy in a leafy green swaddle with a pink bow on her head.

"Georgia June Lochte 🤍 8 pounds of perfection. 6•21•23 — Thank you God for another miracle of life🥹," they captioned a joint post on Thursday.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple's baby girl joins daughter Liv Rae, 4, and son Caiden Zane, 6.

"“[We’re] thrilled. We are so excited,” the model, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly before giving birth. “Ryan is such a great dad; I can’t wait to see him as a father to 3. He’s so great with kids in general, they always gravitate towards him."



She added: “I am excited as well, [but] I am more of the worrier, the strict one, the not-as-fun parent, let’s just say. It makes for a good balance.”

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE in Feb. 2021, Lochte revealed that his kids love swimming just like their dad.

"It's hard juggling because I want to be the best dad," he said at the time. "After I'm done with practice, I can't go home and take a nap."

"I have to be 'Super Dad' when I get home," he continued. "A lot of my competitors do recovery and stuff like that, but I'm limited because my most important thing is being a dad."