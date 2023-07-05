Ryan Lochte and Family Celebrate First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'

Ryan Lochte’s family is celebrating their first holiday together since welcoming daughter Georgia June!

The Olympian, 38, uploaded a joint Instagram post with wife Kayla on Tuesday, showing and his clan posed together in red, white and blue outfits to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“HAPPY 4TH OF JULY ❤️🇺🇸🎆~~ First family photo of 5 ~~,” the Tuesday post was captioned, along with the hashtags #godblessamerica #4thofjuly.

In the first photo, Lochte’s son Caiden Zane, 6, held onto his dad’s arm as he gave a cheeky grin, while his sister Liv Rae, 4, looked slightly less delighted to pose for photos. Next to Liv, mom Kayla had newborn Georgia nestled in her arms.

Kayla Lochte/Instagram

The couple also shared a second photo with what appeared to be extended family — who were also decked out in red, white and blue. And this time, little Liv sported a big grin for the camera.

As well as the sweet joint post, Kayla, 31, also reposted a closeup of her husband on her Instagram Story, where she jokingly wrote, “@ryanlochte becoming a silver fox over here 🤣we’re all giving him grey hairs.”

Kayla Lochte/Instagram

Another adorable Instagram story from the model showed her youngest baby girl sitting on a family member’s lap. The newborn was dressed in navy blue with a cute white bow wrapped around her head.

The professional swimmer and his wife shared the first photos of their daughter in June.

"Georgia June Lochte 🤍 8 pounds of perfection. 6•21•23 — Thank you God for another miracle of life🥹," they captioned a joint Instagram post.

Kayla Lochte/Instagram

"“[We’re] thrilled. We are so excited,” Kayla exclusively told Us Weekly before giving birth. “Ryan is such a great dad; I can’t wait to see him as a father to 3. He’s so great with kids in general, they always gravitate towards him."

Kayla added: “I am excited as well, [but] I am more of the worrier, the strict one, the not-as-fun parent, let’s just say. It makes for a good balance.”