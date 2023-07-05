Ryan Lochte and Family Celebrate First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'

The Olympian and his wife welcomed their baby girl on June 21

Ryan Lochte’s family is celebrating their first holiday together since welcoming daughter Georgia June!

The Olympian, 38, uploaded a joint Instagram post with wife Kayla on Tuesday, showing and his clan posed together in red, white and blue outfits to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“HAPPY 4TH OF JULY ❤️🇺🇸🎆~~ First family photo of 5 ~~,” the Tuesday post was captioned, along with the hashtags #godblessamerica #4thofjuly.

In the first photo, Lochte’s son Caiden Zane, 6, held onto his dad’s arm as he gave a cheeky grin, while his sister Liv Rae, 4, looked slightly less delighted to pose for photos. Next to Liv, mom Kayla had newborn Georgia nestled in her arms.

Ryan Lochte Celebrates First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'

Kayla Lochte/Instagram

The couple also shared a second photo with what appeared to be extended family — who were also decked out in red, white and blue. And this time, little Liv sported a big grin for the camera.

As well as the sweet joint post, Kayla, 31, also reposted a closeup of her husband on her Instagram Story, where she jokingly wrote, “@ryanlochte becoming a silver fox over here 🤣we’re all giving him grey hairs.”

Ryan Lochte Celebrates First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'

Kayla Lochte/Instagram

Another adorable Instagram story from the model showed her youngest baby girl sitting on a family member’s lap. The newborn was dressed in navy blue with a cute white bow wrapped around her head.

The professional swimmer and his wife shared the first photos of their daughter in June.

"Georgia June Lochte 🤍 8 pounds of perfection. 6•21•23 — Thank you God for another miracle of life🥹," they captioned a joint Instagram post.

Ryan Lochte Celebrates First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'

Kayla Lochte/Instagram

"“[We’re] thrilled. We are so excited,” Kayla exclusively told Us Weekly before giving birth. “Ryan is such a great dad; I can’t wait to see him as a father to 3. He’s so great with kids in general, they always gravitate towards him."

Kayla added: “I am excited as well, [but] I am more of the worrier, the strict one, the not-as-fun parent, let’s just say. It makes for a good balance.”

