Ryan Lochte and His Wife, Kayla, Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

The Lochtes are now mom and dad to three kids: Caiden, Liv and new baby, Georgia

By
Celeste McCauley
Celeste McCauley has more than two decades interviewing some of Hollywood's biggest names and covering human interest stories.
and
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Newsweek, HuffPost, Stylist, ELLE and OK! Magazine.
Published on September 10, 2023 08:48AM EDT
Ryan Lochte and His Wife Kayla rae reid
Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on Saturday. Photo:

Kayla Lochte/Instagram

Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Lochte just marked a major milestone in their relationship: their fifth wedding anniversary!

The Olympic swimmer, 39, married Kayla Rae Reid, 32, in an lavish outdoor wedding on Sept. 9, 2018, in Palm Springs, California, which PEOPLE exclusively covered at the time.

The pair — who share three children, Caiden Zane, 6, Liv Rae, 4, and Georgia June, who was born in June — shared Instagram tributes to each other on Saturday, with Ryan posting a carousel of images from the couple's wedding day, alongside a heartfelt caption celebrating the marriage.

"Happy Anniversary my love! The past 5 years we've been married have been the happiest of my life. Love you! #5 #anniversary," the swimmer wrote.

As well as two sweet snaps of the couple kissing on their wedding day, the carousel included a fun photo of Ryan and Kayla caught mid-air as they jumped into a pool and a sweet pic of the two in their wedding outfits with their arms raised.

On her Instagram account, Kayla shared a Reel celebrating the couple's latest milestone. The fun clip showed her doing her make-up while wearing a towel as Ryan hugged her from behind.

"5 Years, Happy Anniversary" was written over the clip, which was soundtracked by Earth, Wind and Fire track "September" and featured sweet moments including Kayla jokingly poking her husband with her mascara wand, the couple chatting and Ryan kissing his wife's neck.

"9•9•18 — HAPPY ANNIVERSARY DARLING @ryanlochte ♥️ Thank you for loving me all day everyday in every way. #loveyou #anniversary #5years #marriage," Kayla wrote in the caption.

Before their big September bash in 2018, the couple also had a civil ceremony earlier in January 2018. At the time, their eldest son Caiden was 7-months-old. The duo said they waited to plan their elaborate nuptials until Caiden was old enough to participate.

“We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle. One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it’s perfect timing," Kayla said. 

Kayla said "I do" in a Galia Lahav gown featuring an embroidered bodice, full tiered skirt and long veil. “I tried on so many dresses and I just fell in love with it,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I went to multiple places and I was like ‘I have to go back and try that on one more time! I can’t stop thinking about this dress.'”

Ryan, Caiden and his groomsmen looked sharp in custom Giorgio Verdi tuxedos.

The couple went for a romantic vibe with the decor, opting for cappuccino sunset and white roses, crystals and “lots of candles.” They welcomed their guests to their ceremony with shots of tequila poured into custom shot glasses that also served as seating place cards.

Since the two tied the knot they have had more blessings to celebrate, starting with the birth of their daughter Liv Rae in June 2019. And in December 2022, they announced they were expecting again. They welcomed daughter Georgia June on June 21.

On her Instagram, Kayla wrote about the birth of the couple’s third child: “8 pounds of perfection. 6•21•23 — Thank you God for another miracle of life.”

On July 4, Ryan posted a photo of the Lochtes decked out in red, white and blue outfits and celebrated their "first family photo of 5.”

