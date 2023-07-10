Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New 'Barbie' Sneak Peek

Ryan Gosling is putting his vocals — and buff physique — on full display in Barbie.

The actor, who sang romantic tunes to Emma Stone in 2016's La La Land, sings "I'm Just Ken" to Margot Robbie's Barbie in a new sneak peek of the movie.

In the clip, an emotional Ken says, "I just don't know who I am without you." Barbie tells him, "You're Ken!" He replies, "But it's 'Barbie and Ken.' There is no just Ken."

A shirtless Gosling is then shown singing dramatically on a bed about always being "No. 2" to Barbie, and later crooning about "blonde fragility."

Another lyric goes, "I'm just Ken. Where I see love, she sees a friend. What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?"

Warner Bros

In PEOPLE's new Barbie special issue, out now, Robbie said of costarring with Gosling, "Ryan is the most comedically gifted actor I have ever worked with. He really is."

"He’s known for his dramatic acting, and rightly so. But he is unbelievably gifted with comedy, and I ruined most of his takes because I was laughing through all of it," she added.

Warner Bros

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie's star-studded ensemble cast includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren.

Gosling has previously discussed how he landed on his "Ken-ergy" for the role, including at CinemaCon 2023 in April, when he admitted he was not so sure about playing Ken at first.

"I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within, and if I'm being really honest I doubted my Ken-ergy," he said. "I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow."

"It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach," he added. "It came on like a light scarlet fever. Then I woke up one day and was like, 'Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?' "

Barbie is in theaters July 21.

