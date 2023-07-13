'Barbie' Star Ryan Gosling Shares His No. 1 Tip for Finding Your Own Ken: 'Drop Something'

The 'Barbie' actor explained how to read good-guy vibes while at the London premiere for the film on Wednesday

By
Updated on July 13, 2023 10:05AM EDT
Ryan Gosling attends the European premiere of 'Barbie' at the Cineworld Leicester Square
Ryan Gosling attends the Barbie European premiere on July 12, 2023, in London. Photo:

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling is sharing tips on finding your own real-life Ken doll!

The Barbie actor, who plays the titular doll's main squeeze in the highly anticipated upcoming film opposite Margot Robbie, divulged a telltale sign of good-guy vibes while speaking with journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg at the film's London premiere on Wednesday.

"You know, drop something," said Gosling, 42, in the video footage shared to Twitter. "And if a 'Ken' picks it up and he gives it to you and he says, 'Here, you dropped this,' and then quickly goes away and doesn't invade your space, is very respectful — "

"Oop!" said Dimoldenberg, 29, as she suddenly dropped her pink Barbie-logo cue cards — and Gosling played into the gag, bending down to pick them up.

"You dropped this," the actor said with a charming smile, before turning and walking away with his mic as he added, "Have a nice day."

"Oh thank you, Ken," Dimoldeberg responded, acting flustered while still in character — dressed as the 2010 Barbie News Anchor doll! — during the impromptu roleplay.

Ryan Gosling attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England
Ryan Gosling attends the Barbie European premiere on July 12, 2023, in London.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

After his role was announced last year, the actor joked about his "Ken-ergy" during a July interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I have that Ken-ergy that you can feel, obviously."

In turn, Gosling has been bringing that Ken-ergy around the globe to promote the Greta Gerwig-directed film, with a special stop in Toronto on June 28 to honor his Canadian heritage — which was cheekily dubbed as a "Kenada" celebration.

The actor wore bright pastels and walked the pink carpet with his costar and fellow Canadian Simu Liu, who plays another version of Ken. Gosling also wore pink to the Los Angeles film premiere on Sunday, while Robbie, 33, surprised everyone in black.

Aside from Robbie, Gosling and Liu, 34, some of Barbie's stars include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa, who also appear as different versions of Ken in the film. Meanwhile, Hari Nef, Emma MackeyDua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Kate McKinnonNicola CoughlanAlexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya and Issa Rae play different versions of Barbie. Emerald Fennell will appear as Midge, and Michael Cera will play Allan.

At the time of the trailer's release, character posters were also unveiled for non-Barbie characters, including America Ferrera as "a human," Ariana Greenblatt as another "human," Helen Mirren as "the narrator," Connor Swindells as an "intern" and Jamie Demetriou as "a suit," plus Will Ferrell.

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall
America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the world premiere of Barbie at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Gosling has previously discussed how he landed his role, including at CinemaCon 2023 in April, when he admitted he was not so sure about playing Ken at first.

"I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within, and if I'm being really honest I doubted my Ken-ergy," he said. "I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow."

"It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach," Gosling added. "It came on like a light scarlet fever."

"Then I woke up one day and was like, 'Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?' " the actor joked.

Barbie skates into theaters July 21.

