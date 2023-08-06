Ryan Gosling Sends Barbie and Ken-Themed Flash Mob to Greta Gerwig for Her 40th Birthday: Watch

Ryan Gosling knows how to give a great birthday surprise!



The actor, 42, sent Barbie director Greta Gerwig a flash mob of Barbies and Kens as a hilarious birthday gift as she turned 40 on Friday.

A video showing the moment Gerwig was surprised by the mob was shared on the Barbie film’s official Instagram page. “As Kens know…Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance!” a caption read beside the funny clip.

“Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!! @bookaflashmob @heymarkavery,” the message concluded.

In the video, Gerwig appeared in shock as the flash mob filed into what appeared to be her Pilates class. “Oh my god,” the filmmaker was heard saying over and over again as she laughed.

The group then performed an energetic routine to Gosling’s ballad "I'm Just Ken" and Dua Lipa’s track “Dance the Night Away," both of which are from the Barbie film, in which Gosling stars as Ken.

“Happy Birthday Greta!” the flash mob shouted at the end of their performance.

Gerwig clapped and got up to hug members of the mob, as she appeared in happy tears at the surprise near the end of the video.

Gerwig was tickled by the surprise birthday gift. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

“That was so beautiful,” she said, before jokingly adding, “Who are you?”

“Guess who planned this?” a voice from behind the camera said.

“I have no idea!” Gerwig replied, to which the voice said, “Think of a bagpiper" — referring to when Gosling sent over a man playing the bagpipes to a sleepover Gerwig organized for the Barbie cast that he couldn’t attend.

“Oh my God!” she then responded.

The flash mob performed Gosling's song "I'm Just Ken" from the 'Barbie' film. Photo via USA Today

Gosling’s flash mob gift comes after he marked his first chart entry on the Billboard Hot 100, as his song “I’m Just Ken” debuted at No. 87. "I'm Just Ken" appears on the Barbie soundtrack, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Along with the hilarious ballad, Gosling also recorded a cover of Matchbox Twenty's 1997 song "Push” for the film, which he plays on the guitar in the film alongside other Kens, including Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

