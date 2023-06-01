Ryan Gosling Says 'The Notebook' Director Cast Him Because He Had 'No Natural Leading Man Qualities'

Ryan Gosling costarred with Rachel McAdams in the 2004 romantic drama 'The Notebook'

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 11:17 AM
Ryan Gosling now and in the Notebook
Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage;Moviestore/Shutterstock

It may seem hard to imagine now, but Ryan Gosling says he earned a few of his early breakout roles because directors thought he didn't fit a typical mold for a leading man on the big screen.

While speaking with GQ for a cover story published Wednesday, Gosling, 42, recalled that The Notebook director Nick Cassavetes "straight up told me: ‘The fact that you have no natural leading man qualities is why I want you to be my leading man,' " when he was cast as Noah opposite Rachel McAdams for the 2004 romance film.

As Gosling explained to the outlet, The Notebook was not the first time he had been cast in a role because a director believed the actor was not a natural fit for the character. He also identified 2001's The Believer — in which he starred as a Jewish man who becomes a Neo-Nazi — as a role he was cast in for similar reasons.

“The fact that I wasn’t really right for it was exactly [director Henry Bean] he thought I was right for it," the actor said.

Gosling, who next stars in the highly anticipated Barbie movie as Ken, made his breakthrough in the early 2000s with movies like The Believer and The Notebook. In the latter film, Gosling costarred as a younger version of man named Noah, who falls in love with Allie (McAdams) in the 1940s. The film tracks their relationship's progression through the decades.

The Notebook, Ryan Gosling, Rachel Mcadams

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Gosling and McAdams, 44, dated for some time well after the completion of The Notebook, though the film's director Cassavetes has said the two had some trouble "getting along" at times during filming.

“God bless The Notebook,” Gosling told GQ of the movie in 2007. “It introduced me to one of the great loves of my life. But people do Rachel and me a disservice by assuming we were anything like the people in that movie. Rachel and my love story is a hell of a lot more romantic than that.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere in Gosling's GQ profile published Wednesday, the actor spoke extensively about his role as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie, which costars Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie and seems to follow iconic Mattel dolls as they travel from Barbie Land to the real world.

The Notebook, Ryan Gosling

Moviestore/Shutterstock

“I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with," he said, when asked of news stories published by outlets like the New York Post regarding some fans' disapproval of his casting as Ken.

“It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken," he continued. "Like you ever thought about Ken before this?”

Barbie is in theaters July 21.

Related Articles
Sergio Calderon) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening For Peacock's Original Series 'The Resort'
Sergio Calderón, Star of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Men in Black,' Dead at 77
Amber Riley
Amber Riley on Life After Breaking Off Engagement: The Breakup Won't 'Stop Me From Finding Love'
THE LITTLE MERMAID, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem
Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem Want 'Six or Seven' 'Little Mermaid' Spinoffs About Ursula and King Triton
SEX AND THE CITY Rollout, Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Believes Sex and the City 'Made Being Single Cool': 'It Made You Feel Empowered'
robert-de-niro-al-pacino.jpg
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro: Inside the Parallel Lives of the Legendary Actors
Ryan Gosling GQ cover
Ryan Gosling Says He Knew He Wanted Kids with Eva Mendes After They Played a Pretend Family on Screen
Ryan Gosling, Ken Doll
Ryan Gosling Reacts to Barbie Fans Who Say He's 'Not My Ken': 'There Are Many Other Kens to Play With'
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford Jokes Wife Calista Flockhart Is 'Still Giving Me S---' for Recent Curse-Filled Interview
Matthew Lawrence (L) and Chilli Thomas attend as Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence with their Female Creatives and Talent at the +Play Partner House on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Calls Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence 'Best Kisser Ever': He's 'Perfect'
Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas with boyfriend Usher arriving at the Stella McCartney store opening party on 14th Street in New York City. September 20, 2002.
Chilli Had 'Chemistry' with Usher and Reveals How They Were Finally Able to 'Get Over' One Another (Exclusive)
Vanessa from The Ultimatum Queer Love and host JoAnna Garcia Swisher
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Why Cast's Attack on Vanessa Was 'Important' (Exclusive)
Former Love Is Blind Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap
Love Is Blind's Danielle Reconnected with Ex Nick Because It's 'Hard to Find Comfort with Anyone Else'
The Flash director Andy Muschietti and actor Ezra Miller
'The Flash' Director Andy Muschietti Wants Ezra Miller to Reprise Title Role in Sequel If It 'Happens'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (13908917j) Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Stallone 'The Family Stallone' TV Series Premiere, New York, USA - 11 May 2023
Sylvester Stallone Was Wistful Before Separation, Recalling 'Jolt' of First Meeting with Wife Jennifer Flavin
Josh Brolin and Kathryn Brolin
Josh Brolin Takes Morning Cold Water Plunge with Wife Kathryn Boyd: 'Beautiful Day'
Stephanie Mills and Halle Bailey
Stephanie Mills Supports 'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey amid Racist Backlash: 'Hold Your Head Up'