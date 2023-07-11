Ryan Gosling Says Margot Robbie Made Everyone on 'Barbie' Set Wear Pink One Day a Week (Exclusive)

The new Barbie movie is pink all over, but Margot Robbie brought an extra appreciation for the bright color on set.

While speaking with PEOPLE for its new Barbie special issue, out now, Ryan Gosling revealed that his costar Robbie, 33 — who also served as a producer on the project — created a mandatory pink dress code for everyone on set one day of every week.



"Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined," Gosling, 42, says of the weekly celebration. "She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity."

"What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe," he adds.

"It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and [director] Greta [Gerwig] were creating," Gosling tells PEOPLE. "It was almost like that scene at the end of Dead Poets Society, where they all get on their desk and say, 'O captain! My captain!' "

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Gosling portrays Ken in the new movie, which appears to include a full musical number sung by Ken about his woes as Barbie's longtime male companion. From the multiple trailers released in the months leading up to Barbie's release, the follows Barbie as she is prompted by another Barbie (Kate McKinnon) to travel to the real world and discover "the truth about the universe."

Ken subsequently follows Barbie to the real world, where the pair discover the joys — and downsides — of life with humans.



"Ryan is the most comedically gifted actor I have ever worked with. He really is," Robbie says of Gosling in PEOPLE's new Barbie special issue. "He’s known for his dramatic acting, and rightly so. But he is unbelievably gifted with comedy, and I ruined most of his takes because I was laughing through all of it."



Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

At the movie's world premiere in Los Angeles Sunday, director Gerwig, 39, told Variety her feelings about finally sharing the highly anticipated movie with fans after months of trailer releases and press.

"It's really incredible, and I'm really just trying to, you know, take it in [and], like, not miss it. Because so much has led up to this moment," she said. "It's very emotional. It really is."



The movie's star-studded ensemble cast includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren.



Barbie is in theaters July 21. PEOPLE's special Barbie issue is now on sale.