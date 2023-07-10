Ryan Gosling Says 'It Means Everything' to Have Eva Mendes Support Him as Ken in 'Barbie' Movie

As Barbie continues its rollout, Ryan Gosling is thanking his partner.

Eva Mendes has been cheering Gosling on from the sidelines as he promotes his role as Ken in Barbie. From reposting glowing comments from director Greta Gerwig to sporting Gosling’s face on her own t-shirt, Mendes has been supporting her man as he tours Barbie around the world. Now, Gosling is showing his appreciation.

In an interview with Access Hollywood at the world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, Gosling, 42, was asked how he felt about all of the Instagram posts from Mendes, 49.

“It means everything. It means everything," he said.

The La La Land star also paid tribute to his longtime girlfriend through his fashion choices for the evening. While his faded pink suit may be more of an homage to the candy-coated movie, Gosling’s jewelry choices made his love clear.

Wrapped around his neck was a small pendant showing the letter E, short for Eva. Stylized like the titular Barbie’s big pink B, the necklace stayed in theme while also shining a light on his romantic life. Gosling’s stylist Mark Avery confirmed to InStyle that the necklace was an ode to his Mendes.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling. Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Mendes and Gosling have been linked since 2011, when they filmed The Place Beyond the Pines together. While the couple has never married, they share two children together: Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7. Notoriously private about their personal lives, the Barbie tour is one of the few moments where Mendes and Gosling have opened up about their relationship.

Just days ago, Mendes took to Instagram to praise her longtime boyfriend. The Hitch actress posted a gallery of photos, led with director Gerwig’s quote about Gosling’s talent. This was followed by a series of snapshots from The Place Beyond the Pines, featuring the two actors working together.

Captioning the post, Mendes wrote, “Mi Hombre. Mi Vida…To say he's the greatest actor I've ever worked with is an understatement."

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling in "The Place Beyond the Pines". Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features/Everett

Once again using her Instagram feed as her very own Gosling fanpage, Mendes also playfully poked fun at the press tour in a Ken-emblazoned t-shirt. Showcasing her boyfriend front and center, Mendes captioned that photo, “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too.”

Of course, things got a bit more steamy when the Stuck on You actress appeared on The Talk. There, Mendes revealed that she had asked Gosling for a pair of underwear that he wore while playing Ken.

“It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny," Mendes said, reacting to the first shots of Gosling as Ken. “It worked on all levels. But when I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.'"

“I'm wearing it right now," said Mendes with a laugh, chalking it all up to a Barbie-inspired teenage imagination.

Barbie opens in theaters July 21.