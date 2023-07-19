Girl dad Ryan Gosling is no stranger to the wonderful world of Barbie, or the plight of Ken.

"Barbie has always kind of been on the periphery," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about his highly anticipated performance as Ken in Barbie, heading to theaters July 21. "But now," he says, "It's a part of my day-to-day because I have two kids."

The actor, 42, is dad to daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, with partner Eva Mendes. According to the star, they're big fans of Barbie, but poor Ken gets very little play.

"I kept finding their Ken dolls discarded, so the whole idea that nobody plays with Ken is true," says Gosling, whose character frets constantly over his life in the shadow of Barbie.

That said, when it was time for one of Gosling's biggest scenes in the film, which involved quite a bit of dancing, Daddy Ken got all the love and support.

"When they came to set," says Gosling of his daughters, "they were behind the camera, like my coaches. It was pretty cool."

Another highlight from life on set: getting laughs out of his costars and crew.

"Margot is uncrackable [when cameras are rolling]," he says of Robbie, "but Greta [Gerwig, writer-director] has the most incredible laugh. It became my compass. My goal was to hear it during a take."

Barbie hits theaters July 21.

