Ryan Gosling Says Barbie Is Part of 'Day-to-Day' as a Dad: 'I Kept Finding Ken Dolls Discarded' (Exclusive)

The actor who plays Ken in the buzzed-about new film discusses his real-life run-ins with Barbie, all thanks to his daughters with Eva Mendes

By
Janine Rubenstein
PEOPLE.com About Us Page headshots
Janine Rubenstein

Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 12:38PM EDT

Girl dad Ryan Gosling is no stranger to the wonderful world of Barbie, or the plight of Ken.

"Barbie has always kind of been on the periphery," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about his highly anticipated performance as Ken in Barbie, heading to theaters July 21. "But now," he says, "It's a part of my day-to-day because I have two kids."

The actor, 42, is dad to daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, with partner Eva Mendes. According to the star, they're big fans of Barbie, but poor Ken gets very little play.

Barbie movie Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

"I kept finding their Ken dolls discarded, so the whole idea that nobody plays with Ken is true," says Gosling, whose character frets constantly over his life in the shadow of Barbie.

That said, when it was time for one of Gosling's biggest scenes in the film, which involved quite a bit of dancing, Daddy Ken got all the love and support.

"When they came to set," says Gosling of his daughters, "they were behind the camera, like my coaches. It was pretty cool."

RYAN GOSLING as Ken
Ryan Gosling.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Another highlight from life on set: getting laughs out of his costars and crew.

"Margot is uncrackable [when cameras are rolling]," he says of Robbie, "but Greta [Gerwig, writer-director] has the most incredible laugh. It became my compass. My goal was to hear it during a take."

For more on the stars, stye and secrets of Barbie, pick up this week's issue out Friday.

Barbie hits theaters July 21.

