See Ryan Gosling Rehearse His 'I'm Just Ken' Musical Number in Behind-the-Scenes 'Barbie' Video

Ryan Gosling is more than “Kenough” in new behind-the-scenes glimpses of Barbie.

A video from Atlantic Records released Monday features new footage of the team behind “I’m Just Ken,” Gosling’s big musical number in the hit film.

Barbie director and co-writer Greta Gerwig and the film's scorer and soundtrack curator Mark Ronson can be seen on set as Gosling and his fellow costars — all playing Kens — bring the show-stopping ballad to life.

Intermixed with scenes from the Margot Robbie-led film itself, including Gosling’s Ken in the “I am Kenough” tie-dye sherpa hoodie (which fans can purchase for their own), is footage from pre-production rehearsals, on-set filming and studio recording sessions.

Gosling sings and dances alongside all the actors playing Ken dolls, including Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa.



In the video, Gerwig can be glimpsed getting in on the action, mimicking the Kens’ choreography with a smile on her face.

“I’m Just Ken,” along with serving as an emotional climax for the character who embodies “blond fragility” in Barbie, has given Gosling, 42, his first-ever Billboard Hot 100 hit, entering the ranking at No. 87 earlier this month.

Barbie: The Album, executive produced by Ronson, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Per an official Atlantic Records release, the soundtrack has amassed over 1 billion streams globally. “‘I’m Just Ken’ has quickly proven a cultural phenomenon as one of the indisputable highlights from the groundbreaking and star-studded [album],” the record label said.

Ronson told Vanity Fair in July that “I’m Just Ken” came together as he thought about how “nobody gives a s--- about buying a Ken doll” and started to visualize the character as a “hapless but immediately sympathetic figure.”

One of the song’s most iconic lyrics, “I’m just Ken / Anywhere else I’d be a 10,” came to Ronson “instantly,” the musician remembered. “It felt a little bit emo, like, ‘This poor guy. He’s so hot, but can’t get the time of day.' "

Behind the scenes of "Barbie". Atlantic Records/Warner Bros

After hearing the song, Gosling reportedly requested to perform it onscreen. According to Ronson, Gerwig agreed with her star, rewriting the film’s story to include the musical interlude.

The soundtrack also includes new music from Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj and Billie Eilish, as well as Gosling on another track that provides comedic relief in the movie, a cover of Matchbox Twenty's 1997 song "Push."

Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig behind the scenes of "Barbie". Atlantic Records/Warner Bros

Barbie officially became Warner Bros. Pictures' highest-grossing domestic release of all time, and made Gerwig both the only solo female director of a film to earn over $1 billion globally and the highest-grossing female director of a live-action movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Barbie is in theaters now.

