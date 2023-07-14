Ryan Gosling Says His Kids Were Confused 'Why I Would Want to Play Ken' in 'Barbie' Movie (Exclusive)

The actor shares his two kids, Esmeralda and Amada, with longtime partner Eva Mendes

By Hannah Sacks,
Kara Warner,
Kara Warner
Kara Warner is a former staff writer at PEOPLE. She left PEOPLE in 2023.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Allison Adato
Adato
Allison Adato
Allison Adato is Editor, PEOPLE Books, overseeing the brand's special editions. A veteran of PEOPLE Weekly, she has also written for The Los Angeles Times Magazine, The New York Times, and Time.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 14, 2023 11:04AM EDT
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Photo:

Warner Bros

Ryan Gosling may be Greta Gerwig's Ken, but his kids aren't quite sure why he'd want to play the part.

While speaking with PEOPLE prior to the premiere of Barbie, the actor, 42, shared that since he didn't play with Barbies himself growing up, his kids were his main entryway into the brand. "My kids were my introduction to [Barbie]," he says.

"I think they're confused as to why I would want to play Ken. They have no use for Ken."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Warner Bros. Pictures

He went on to share that his daughters also helped him prepare for a scene that required an extra amount of work. "My kids were around for the months at home, as I was prepping for it," he tells PEOPLE. "So they, inadvertently, were prepping for it too."

"And they came to set that day and were a huge sense of support and doing it with me off-camera," Gosling concludes.

Gosling shares his two daughters — Amada, 7, and Esmeralda, 8 — with his longtime partner Eva Mendes. The couple — who have been together since 2011 — first met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines.

Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer

Warner Bros

After playing a pretend family with Mendes in the 2012 film, Gosling realized he wanted to start a family of his own with the actress. "I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her," The Notebook star told GQ in 2023.

He added, "And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore."

Barbie PEOPLE Special Edition Cover

Warner Bros. 

The couple is fairly private when it comes to their kids, with Mendes explaining their boundaries in 2020. "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life," Mendes wrote on Instagram.

"Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

Related Articles
nick cannon shares pics of kids on instagram stories
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Photos of His Babies Spending Time Together: 'So Grateful For This'
In a CBS Mornings EXCLUSIVE that aired on Friday, July 14, 2023, Tiffany Chen shares details about her Bell's palsy diagnosis that caused facial paralysis, and she introduces Gayle King to Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, the daughter she shares with partner Robert De Niro. The full interview airs on Friday, July 14, 2023.
See Robert De Niro's Baby Girl Gia Make Her TV Debut During Mom Tiffany Chen's Interview with Gayle King
Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Says He and Siblings 'Don't Need a Father Figure Anymore' amid Rift with Kody
Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Says He and Siblings 'Don't Need a Father Figure Anymore' amid Rift with Kody
Cardi B kids
Why Cardi B Takes Her Kids Back to the Bronx: That Community Is 'Part of Their Identity'
Ryan Gosling attends the European premiere of 'Barbie' at the Cineworld Leicester Square
'Barbie' Star Ryan Gosling Shares His No. 1 Tip for Finding Your Own Ken: 'Drop Something'
Hayley Atwell attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023 in New York City.
Why Hayley Atwell Didn't Feel Intimidated to Join the 'Mission: Impossible' Franchise (Exclusive)
naomi osaka nursery
Naomi Osaka Shares First Look at Baby Daughter Shai's 'Peaceful and Serene' Nursery (Exclusive)
Kenny and Wanda Rogers
Kenny Rogers' Widow Wanda Shares She's Found Love Again — with Encouragement from Her Late Husband (Exclusive)
SUNNY HOSTIN
Sunny Hostin Discourages Daughter, 17, from Wearing Crop Tops Because of ‘Nasty Men’ Sexualizing Her
Michael Bolton and Heather Kerzner at the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala
Michael Bolton Says Relationship with Girlfriend Heather Kerzner 'Brightens' His Life (Exclusive)
Clare Crawley Is Pregnant! 'The Bachelorette' Alum Expecting First Baby with Husband Ryan Dawkins
'The Bachelorette' 's Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby with Husband Ryan Dawkins: 'Miracles Happen'
Alex Morgan with her daughter Charlie and Husband Servando Carrasco
Alex Morgan Says Being a Mom Has Actually Upped Her Soccer Game — Here's Why (Exclusive)
Ryan Gosling's Performance of 'Barbie' Ballad Was His Idea, Mark Ronson Says
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Ballad Performance Was His Idea, Mark Ronson Says
Kenny Rogers and wife Wanda Miller Rogers wedding photo
Kenny Rogers' Widow Wanda Opens Up for the First Time After Losing Singer: 'I Miss Everything About Him' (Exclusive)
Watched by his father Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales tries his hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
What Prince George Is Really Like Behind the Scenes: 'He's a Cracking Lad' (Exclusive)
(From L back row) British actor Cary Elwes, Canadian actor Henry Czerny, US actor Esai Morales, US actor Greg Tarzan Davis, British actor Simon Pegg, British actor Frederick Schmidt, US actor Shea Whigham (from L first row) Cuban, Italian and US actress Mariela Garriga, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, British-US actress Hayley Atwell, US film director Christopher McQuarrie, US producer and actor Tom Cruise, French actress Pom Klementieff and British actress Vanessa Kirby pose on the Spanish Steps ahead of the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" movie in Rome, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Costars Reveal His 'Generous' Gifts: From Shark Trips to Skydiving (Exclusive)