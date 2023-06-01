Ryan Gosling Jokes That 'Barbie' Fans' 'Hypocrisy Is Exposed': 'Nobody Cared About Ken'

Ryan Gosling is calling out the hypocrisy of Barbie fans saying they’ve “cared about Ken this whole time.”

The actor, 42, addressed the irony of people now loving that he's playing Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film in a new cover interview with GQ published Wednesday.

“Suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared,” Gosling jokingly told the outlet. “Barbie never f---ed with Ken. That’s the point.”

“If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed,” he continued. "This is why his story must be told.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

The La La Land star added, “I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him.’ ”

When asked of stories published by outlets like the New York Post regarding some fans' disapproval of his casting, Gosling told GQ, “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with.”

“It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?” he added.

Earlier in the interview, Gosling pointed out that Ken's "job has been beach" since the doll was first introduced by toy company Mattel decades ago, a point he returned to while stating his interest in the character's story within Barbie.



Warner Bros. Pictures

Gosling's promotion for the upcoming movie — which reportedly follows Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken as they travel from Barbie Land to the real world — has brought about notable press appearances, including his memorable uses of the phrase "Ken-ergy."

"I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within, and if I'm being really honest I doubted my Ken-ergy," the actor told an audience during a Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2023 in April. "I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach," he joked. "It came on like a light scarlet fever. Then I woke up one day and was like, 'Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?' "

In addition to Gosling and Robbie, the cast of Barbie also includes America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Dua Lipa.

Barbie is in theaters July 21.

