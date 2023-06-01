Ryan Gosling Jokes That 'Barbie' Fans' 'Hypocrisy Is Exposed': 'Nobody Cared About Ken'

“Suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time,' " the actor said Wednesday

By
Published on June 1, 2023 06:42 AM
RYAN GOSLING as Ken
Photo:

Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan Gosling is calling out the hypocrisy of Barbie fans saying they’ve “cared about Ken this whole time.”

The actor, 42, addressed the irony of people now loving that he's playing Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film in a new cover interview with GQ  published Wednesday.

“Suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared,” Gosling jokingly told the outlet. “Barbie never f---ed with Ken. That’s the point.”

“If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed,” he continued. "This is why his story must be told.”

RYAN GOSLING as Ken

Warner Bros. Pictures

The La La Land star added, “I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him.’ ”

When asked of stories published by outlets like the New York Post regarding some fans' disapproval of his casting, Gosling told GQ, “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with.”

“It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?” he added.

Earlier in the interview, Gosling pointed out that Ken's "job has been beach" since the doll was first introduced by toy company Mattel decades ago, a point he returned to while stating his interest in the character's story within Barbie.

RYAN GOSLING as Ken

Warner Bros. Pictures

Gosling's promotion for the upcoming movie — which reportedly follows Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken as they travel from Barbie Land to the real world — has brought about notable press appearances, including his memorable uses of the phrase "Ken-ergy."

"I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within, and if I'm being really honest I doubted my Ken-ergy," the actor told an audience during a Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2023 in April. "I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach," he joked. "It came on like a light scarlet fever. Then I woke up one day and was like, 'Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?' "

In addition to Gosling and Robbie, the cast of Barbie also includes America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Dua Lipa.

Barbie is in theaters July 21.

Related Articles
Ryan Gosling, Ken Doll
Ryan Gosling Reacts to Barbie Fans Who Say He's 'Not My Ken': 'There Are Many Other Kens to Play With'
BARBIE (2023)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Explore Life Beyond Barbie Land in Hilarious New Trailer
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Ryan Gosling 'Doubted' His 'Ken-ergy' Before 'Barbie': 'They Conjured This Out of Me Somehow'
Margot Robbie Reveals Gal Gadot Was Initially Considered for Barbie Role
Margot Robbie Reveals Gal Gadot Was Considered for Barbie Role: 'She Is Barbie Energy'
ATLANTIC RECORDS REVEALS STAR-STUDDED BARBIE THE ALBUM ARTIST LINEUP- MARGOT ROBBIE
'Barbie' Soundtrack to Feature New Music from Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Ice Spice — and Ryan Gosling!
eva mendes wears ryan gosling Barbie tee on instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CsRkJwzPNKt/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Eva Mendes Wore a T-Shirt with Ryan Gosling as Ken on It: 'Got That Real Big Kenergy'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Ryan Gosling (L) and Margot Robbie pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Barbie" at the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Totally Barbie and Ken in Matching Pink Looks at CinemaCon
Margot Robbie Vogue Shoot for Barbie
Margot Robbie on the Over-Sexualization of Barbie — and How She Inspired Girls to Dream Big
John Cena, Margot Robbie
John Cena Explains How He Ended Up with a Role in Margot Robbie's 'Barbie': 'Happy Accident'
Barbie movie
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Go to the Real World in New 'Barbie' Trailer: Watch
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Greta Gerwig 'Cried' When She First Walked onto 'Barbie' Movie Set: 'It Was So Touching'
Barbie movie. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Every Photo From the 'Barbie' Movie Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling GQ cover
Ryan Gosling Says He Knew He Wanted Kids with Eva Mendes After They Played a Pretend Family on Screen
John Stamos, Ryan Gosling
John Stamos Says Ryan Gosling Inspired Him to Embrace Being a 'Disney Adult': 'Obsessed'
Barbie movie. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures; American actress and singer Judy Garland (1922 - 1969) as Dorothy Gale in 'The Wizard of Oz', 1939. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Is the 'Barbie' Movie Somehow Connected to 'The Wizard of Oz' ? Fans Say Yes!