Rachel DeSantis
Published on July 20, 2023 12:06PM EDT
Great minds think alike for Ryan Gosling and BTS star Jimin.

Gosling, 42, has quite the lineup of outfits for his role in the upcoming Barbie movie — but one had him seeing double, as it turns out that Jimin, 27, once wore the same thing in a BTS music video.

“Hi, Jimin. It’s Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your ‘Permission to Dance’ outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie,” the actor said in a video shared to the Barbie Twitter account.

Because of that, Gosling revealed that he’d be handing over his “most prized possession” — the guitar he used in the film.

“I have to give it to you — you wore it first, you definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession,” he explained. “So… I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so, it’ll be much better in your hands.”

The shirt in question is a black Western shirt with white fringe, which Jimin — who released his debut solo album Face in March — first wore in 2021 for BTS’ “Permission to Dance” music video.

Gosling, meanwhile, sports the look in Greta Gerwig’s new film, which also stars Margot Robbie and is set to hit theaters on Friday. The tweet sharing the video clarified that the interview was previously recorded, as actors are not allowed to give interviews promoting their films during the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began earlier this month.

“Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY!” the caption read.

It’s not the first time that a member of BTS has been surprised with a guitar. In December 2021, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gave Jin his guitar after the K-pop star complimented the instrument.

"I was so happy. After our collaboration, we had a chance to see him again in the U.S.," Jin told GQ Australia. "When just the two of us were in the studio, I said to him, 'Hey, your guitar's cool.' I mean, I'm such a big fan. Honestly, everything about him is cool. But he suddenly handed the guitar over, saying it was a gift."

"I hadn't been implying anything with my comment. Even in my dazed state, I was so excited I didn't know how to respond," he added.

The two first met when BTS and Coldplay collaborated on the No. 1 hit “My Universe.” 

