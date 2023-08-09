Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes Are 'All About Their Girls' and 'Enjoy Family Time': Source (Exclusive)

The couple is parents to daughters Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 9, 2023
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are soaking up quality time with their girls.

The pair "very much enjoy family time" with daughters Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7, a source tells PEOPLE, adding that they're "hands-on parents and have little help."

"When they are not working, they are all about their girls," the source continues. "Ryan is such a fun dad. He is goofy and his girls love it."

"He takes them out by himself for various activities. As a family, they enjoy visiting the desert and the beach. They are a very active family. Eva and Ryan seem happy. They tend to be flirty and hold hands. It's cute."

Ryan Gosling wearing Gucci arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Gray Man'
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Last week, Mendes, 49, revealed on Instagram that her household has specific rules when it comes to social media. On a video of herself shaking her head and fingers in disapproval, she captioned the post "When my kids ask me if they’re old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi 😂."

After sharing the post, Mendes took time to respond to social media users who weighed in on her parenting style. "I'm just sharing what I feel now, but I know it's gonna get harder as they get older,” the mother of two wrote regarding the topic.

"We are in the internet century so eventually everyone will need or want to access the internet sorry,” a commenter claimed, prompting Mendes to add, "Yes true, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It's too dangerous. Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's license (etc..) isn't allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media."

Actress Eva Mendes poses during a McHappy Day visit to Ronald McDonald House in Sydney

Tim Hunter / Newspix via Getty

While preparing to play Ken in the Barbie movie, Gosling, 42, revealed that his kids weren't quite sure why he wanted the part. Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively before the premiere, the actor said that "My kids were my introduction to [Barbie]."

"I think they're confused as to why I would want to play Ken. They have no use for Ken."

He went on to share that his daughters also helped him prepare for a scene that required an extra amount of work. "My kids were around for the months at home, as I was prepping for it," he told PEOPLE. "So they, inadvertently, were prepping for it too."

"And they came to set that day and were a huge sense of support and doing it with me off-camera," Gosling concluded.

