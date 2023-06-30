Ryan Gosling Brings His Sister to ‘Barbie’ Event in Toronto as She Praises His 'Kenergy'

Ryan Gosling is bonding with his older sister.

On Wednesday, Ryan, 42, and his sister Mandi, 43, attended the press day for Barbie in Toronto, Canada. Mandi accessorized her purple dress with a pink purse while he donned a light blue suit.

In an interview with ET Canada, the siblings commented on Ryan's charisma as Ken in the anticipated comedy and Mandi’s busy childhood.

Ryan Gosling and sister Mandi Gosling at "Barbie" event. Getty Images

“It felt like such a no-brainer to me,” said Mandi upon hearing the news that her brother was cast as the live-action version of the iconic doll. “No, listen, it’s like, of course he’s Ken!”

She told her brother, "You had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there.”

“Yeah, I didn’t know,” Ryan added, his sister continuing with, “I know. You may not have. So you had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there.”

Ryan Gosling and sister Mandi Gosling at event. WireImage

“Wow. That’s beautiful, thanks,” Ryan told his sister, adding, “Well, she’s my original Barbie.”

However, Mandi shared that she “never owned a Barbie.”

“Because she was too busy being Barbie,” Ryan explained. “Oh, she was doing all the things all the time. You know, getting me to school safely and then she was the president of that school.”

“She had more meetings than classes,” he continued. “It was Barbie land. When I got to set I was like, ‘This is just like my house.'”

At the Los Angeles premiere of his new Netflix action movie The Gray Man, Ryan told PEOPLE about his excitement for Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and costarring Margot Robbie.

When asked what it was like to "break the internet" with playful online reactions to his photo reveal in character as Ken, he joked, "Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice."

Gosling continued, "We've been having so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can't wait for the film to come out and for that to continue."

Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan previously addressed Barbie fans who didn’t think he's a good fit to play Ken.

“I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with," he told GQ in a cover interview, when asked of stories published by outlets like the New York Post regarding some fans' disapproval of his casting.

“It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken," he continued. "Like you ever thought about Ken before this?”

Barbie opens in theaters July 21.

