Ryan Gosling Brings His Sister to ‘Barbie’ Event in Toronto as She Praises His 'Kenergy'

"You had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there," Ryan Gosling's sister Mandi told the actor

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 30, 2023 11:42AM EDT
Ryan Gosling and Mandi
Ryan Gosling and sister Mandi Gosling attend "Barbie" event. Photo:

Getty Images

Ryan Gosling is bonding with his older sister. 

On Wednesday, Ryan, 42, and his sister Mandi, 43, attended the press day for Barbie in Toronto, Canada. Mandi accessorized her purple dress with a pink purse while he donned a light blue suit.

In an interview with ET Canada, the siblings commented on Ryan's charisma as Ken in the anticipated comedy and Mandi’s busy childhood.

Ryan Gosling and sister Mandi Gosling
Ryan Gosling and sister Mandi Gosling at "Barbie" event.

Getty Images

“It felt like such a no-brainer to me,” said Mandi upon hearing the news that her brother was cast as the live-action version of the iconic doll. “No, listen, it’s like, of course he’s Ken!”

She told her brother, "You had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there.”

“Yeah, I didn’t know,” Ryan added, his sister continuing with, “I know. You may not have. So you had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there.”

Ryan Gosling and sister Mandi Gosling
Ryan Gosling and sister Mandi Gosling at event.

WireImage

“Wow. That’s beautiful, thanks,” Ryan told his sister, adding, “Well, she’s my original Barbie.”

However, Mandi shared that she “never owned a Barbie.”

“Because she was too busy being Barbie,” Ryan explained. “Oh, she was doing all the things all the time. You know, getting me to school safely and then she was the president of that school.”

“She had more meetings than classes,” he continued. “It was Barbie land. When I got to set I was like, ‘This is just like my house.'”

At the Los Angeles premiere of his new Netflix action movie The Gray Man, Ryan told PEOPLE about his excitement for Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and costarring Margot Robbie

When asked what it was like to "break the internet" with playful online reactions to his photo reveal in character as Ken, he joked, "Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice."

Gosling continued, "We've been having so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can't wait for the film to come out and for that to continue."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RYAN GOSLING as Ken

Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan previously addressed Barbie fans who didn’t think he's a good fit to play Ken.

“I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with," he told GQ in a cover interview, when asked of stories published by outlets like the New York Post regarding some fans' disapproval of his casting.

“It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken," he continued. "Like you ever thought about Ken before this?”

Barbie opens in theaters July 21.

Related Articles
Greta Gerwig Margot Robbie Oppenheimer
'Barbie' Duo Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Buy Tickets for Trio of Summer Blockbusters: 'Mission: Accepted'
Chrissy Teigen Barbie house visit
Chrissy Teigen Visits Barbie Dream House AirBnB After Welcoming Fourth Baby
Carson Daly Applauds Ryan Seacrest for 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig
Carson Daly Applauds Ryan Seacrest for 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig: 'He's an Obvious Choice' (Exclusive)
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Margot Robbie Teases Possibility of 'Barbie' Sequels: 'It Could Go a Million Different Directions'
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Brings Vintage 'Barbie' Glam to Sydney During the Film's Press Tour
Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Kim of Having No 'Loyalty' as Tensions Brew Over Fashion Show: 'So Intolerable'
Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu attend "Barbie" Canadian Press Day
Ryan Gosling & Simu Liu Promote 'Barbie' in Canada, Plus Kim Cattrall, Bella Thorne and More
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Cries and Pleads She'd 'Do Anything' to Get Back the Kanye West She Married
Kourtney Kardashian (center) with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Snarks That Her Famous Family Is 'Not a Cult' After Kris Jenner Calls Kim Their 'Leader'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Is Grateful Paris Robbery Happened to Her Because 'It Would F---' Her Sisters 'Up for Life'
Pat Sajak Called It! Departing 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Joked Show Had Ryan Seacrest 'on Speed Dial' Years Ago
Pat Sajak Called It! Departing 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Joked Show Had Ryan Seacrest 'on Speed Dial' Years Ago
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Double Recalls Top-Secret Experience on Set: 'I Barely Know What the Movie Is About'
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023
Tom Cruise Is Doing an 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Double Feature Too: 'Doesn't Get More Explosive'
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton attend the Los Angeles premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" held at Liaison
Kyle Richards Says It 'Really Meant a Lot' That Sister Kathy Hilton Apologized to Her
Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse up for rent on Airbnb
You Can Now Book a Stay in Barbie's Malibu Dream House — But Your Host Will Be Just Ken
Pat Sajak, Ryan Seacrest
Pat Sajak Is 'Looking Forward' to 'Handing Over the Car Keys' to 'Wheel of Fortune' to Ryan Seacrest