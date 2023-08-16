Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes and Daughters Vacationed in Wyoming After 'Barbie' Press Tour: Source

The actor and his family stayed in Jackson Hole and were spotted shopping and dining in town, insiders tell PEOPLE

By
Updated on August 16, 2023 01:23PM EDT
Ryan Gosling attends the 60th anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera at Outernet London on April 20, 2023 in London, England., Eva Mendes photographed for New York & Company fashion event, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Sep 2018
Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Penske Media via Getty 

Ryan Gosling released some of his famed Ken-ergy with a family vacation in nature, sources tell PEOPLE.

The Barbie actor, 42, recently decompressed in Jackson Hole, Wyo. with his wife Eva Mendes, 49, and their two daughters Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7, around the time the record-breaking film starring Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll was first released in late July, according to a local source.

"Of all the places he could go to wind down after his whole Barbie tour, he picked Jackson. It’s so peaceful here," the source says. "People like it because you can fly under the radar. It’s such a small community."

Panoramic view of Schwabacher landing with Teton range at sunrise, Grand Teton National Park.

Getty

A second source tells PEOPLE that the family of four stayed at the Caldera House in Jackson Hole's Teton Village, "which is where a lot of celebrities stay in the village — it’s a members’ club and you can get a place there as well."

The luxury 5-star boutique hotel is located in close proximity to Grand Teton National Park and has also welcomed stars including Gigi Hadid, Mandy Moore and the Kardashians.

During the trip, the family was spotted walking around downtown Jackson, dining at Kampai sushi on Center Street, "where all the celebrities go," the source says, and shopping at GRIT General, a popular high-end clothing store, where locals like Harrison Ford get their gear.

PEOPLE reached out to Caldera House, Kampai Sushi and GRIT, but did not immediately receive a response.

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Enjoying some further relaxation on July 31, the Hollywood couple were spotted “glamping” with their girls at the El Capitan Canyon wilderness resort north of Santa Barbara, California.

“They went to the beach with the kids and also walked a mile up the road to play with baby goats and alpacas,” a third source told PEOPLE.

As a whole, the pair "very much enjoy family time, the source said, adding that they're "hands-on parents and have little help."

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Sonia Recchia/Getty

The Notebook star, 42, and Training Day actress, 49, have been together for more than a decade and were first linked while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, in which they played a couple with an infant son. Their on-screen chemistry translated to their personal lives when, shortly after filming wrapped, the two were spotted at Disneyland and sharing a romantic kiss in Paris.

The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Esmeralda, in 2014, followed by a second daughter, Amada, in 2016. And while the couple have become more open about their relationship in recent years, they're still relatively private about their personal life.

In a recent Instagram post, Mendes shared a sweet tribute to Gosling.

Alongside images from their 2012 film, the mom of two wrote, "Mi Hombre. Mi Vida [My man. My life] …To say he's the greatest actor I've ever worked with is an understatement."

Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie

Warner Bros. ; Mike Marsland/WireImage

The photos included a quote from Greta Gerwig's recent Rolling Stone interview in which she described Gosling as "some combination of Marlon Brando meets Gene Wilder meets John Barrymore meets John Travolta." Mendes thanked Gerwig, 39, for her support by adding in the caption, "Gracias to the brilliant & beautiful Greta Gerwig @rollingstone."

