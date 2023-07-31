Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes and Daughters Escape 'Barbie'-Mania with Glamping Trip: Source

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes recently took a break from Barbie-mania for a family vacation, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Hollywood couple were spotted “glamping” with their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7, at the El Capitan Canyon wilderness resort north of Santa Barbara, amid a whirlwind press tour in promotion of his record-breaking new movie, Barbie.

“They went to the beach with the kids and also walked a mile up the road to play with baby goats and alpacas,” the source says.

Surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains, El Capitan Canyon sits on 350 acres of ancient oak and sycamore forest along the seasonal El Capitan Creek. Guests stay in cedar cabins, safari tents or adventurous yurts with “a natural camping experience with fireside gatherings,” according to the property's website.

The Canyon Market is where visitors dine, order take-out and drink their morning coffee before heading out on excursions like hiking, biking on beach cruisers, swimming at the on-site pool or taking in some live music at the “canyon concert series” every Saturday.

The Notebook star, 42, and Training Day actress, 49, have been together for more than a decade and were first linked while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, in which they played a couple with an infant son. Their on-screen chemistry translated to their personal lives when, shortly after filming wrapped, the two were spotted at Disneyland and sharing a romantic kiss in Paris.

The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Esmeralda, in 2014, followed by a second daughter, Amada, in 2016. And while the couple have become more open about their relationship in recent years, they're still relatively private about their personal life.

"My man and my kids are private," Mendes once told a fan on Instagram.

As PEOPLE previously reported, Gosling recently thanked Mendes for supporting him amid the chaos of Barbie promotion. She's been reposting glowing comments from the film's director Greta Gerwig and sporting Gosling’s face on her own t-shirt.

Warner Bros. ; Mike Marsland/WireImage

In a recent Instagram post, Mendes shared a sweet tribute to Gosling.

Alongside images from their 2012 film, the mom of two wrote, "Mi Hombre. Mi Vida [My man. My life] …To say he's the greatest actor I've ever worked with is an understatement."

The photos included a quote from Greta Gerwig's recent Rolling Stone interview in which she described Gosling as "some combination of Marlon Brando meets Gene Wilder meets John Barrymore meets John Travolta." Mendes thanked Gerwig, 39, for her support by adding in the caption, "Gracias to the brilliant & beautiful Greta Gerwig @rollingstone."

Before Barbie’s release, Mendes showed her support by sharing a teaser for the film on Instagram with Gerwig's quote in the caption.

Mendes shared her immediate reaction to Gosling's character in a June 2022 Instagram post writing, "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this. #Thatsmyken."

In an interview with Access Hollywood at the world premiere in Los Angeles, Gosling was asked how he felt about all of the Instagram posts from Mendes.

“It means everything,” he said. "It means everything.”

Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features/Everett

In a 2023 interview with GQ Gosling said after playing a family with Mendes in The Place Beyond Pines, he realized he wanted to start a family with the actress.

"I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her," he said, adding, "And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore."

