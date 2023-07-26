'High School Musical' Character Ryan Evans Confirms Sexuality as He Kisses a Man in New 'HSMTMTS' Clip

Ryan Evans is out and proud!

The High School Musical character, played by Lucas Grabeel, appears in a sneak-peek clip from the first episode of the fourth and final season of the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

In the clip, released Tuesday, Ryan — one half of the popular Evans twins from the franchise — is seen kissing a man backstage after performing with fellow East High School alums Taylor McKessie (Monique Coleman), Chad Danforth (Corbin Bleu) and Martha Cox (Kaycee Stroh).

“You look amazing, this is so cool!” the new character says to Ryan before the latter replies, “This means so much to me that you are here."

"I love you,” the man says before they share a kiss.

“Gimme that mic," Ryan then adds playfully, before going back onstage.

Ryan Evans confirms his sexuality in new HSMTMTS clip. Disney+

Ryan’s appearance in the final season of HSMTMTS comes after he appeared in season 1 of the series for one episode following his debut in Disney’s High School Musical film trilogy, from 2006 to 2008.

Director Kenny Ortega previously spoke about shielding Ryan’s sexuality in the movies, admitting he was “concerned” about Disney’s and audiences’ reaction at the time.

“I was concerned because it was family and kids, that Disney might not be ready to cross that line and move into that territory yet,” Ortega, 73, told Variety in 2020. “So, I just took it upon myself to make choices that I felt that those who were watching would grab."

He added, "They would see it, they would feel it, they would know it and they would identify with it. And that is what happened.”

As the students put on the magical production of Frozen in the season 3 finale of HSMTMTS, the episode felt like the start of something new for many characters as they explored new relationships and self-discoveries. It also served as a poignant goodbye to Nini Salazar-Roberts (Olivia Rodrigo) as she officially departed the show.

And HSMTMTS season 4 is shaping up to be the show’s most nostalgic installment yet. Following a transformative summer away at camp, the East High students will enter their senior year — and it doesn’t take long before the drama picks up, both on and off stage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

When PEOPLE visited the HSMTMTS set last year, several stars teased that this season feels like a “full-circle” moment as many OG High School Musical stars make cameos.

As well as OG stars, the latest cast also includes Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Dara Reneé (Kourtney), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos), Joe Serafini (Seb), Liamani Segura (Emmy) and more.

Season 4 of HSMTMTS premieres Aug. 9 on Disney+.

