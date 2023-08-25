Ryan Edwards Vows Not to Let Addiction 'Destroy' Relationships with His Three Kids: 'They Don't Deserve It'

Ryan Edwards is dad to sons Jagger, 5, and Bentley, 15, and daughter Stella, 3

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 09:29AM EDT
Ryan Edwards hugging Bentley. Photo:

MTV

Ryan Edwards wants to make positive changes for his kids.

In the latest episode of Teen Mom: Next Chapter, the 35-year-old father of three opens up about hoping for change ahead of a stay in rehab.

Ryan can be seen hugging son Bentley, 15, before leaving for treatment. The 16 and Pregnant alum shares Bentley with ex Maci Bookout McKinney,32. He is also dad to daughter Stella, 3, and son Jagger, 5, with estranged wife Mackenzie.

In a confessional, he addresses his struggle with addiction, saying, "I'm not going to let this destroy any relationship with my kids."

"They don't deserve it. I'm going to keep moving forward and not let this s--- destroy me," he continued. "I'm still alive."

Earlier in the episode, Ryan sits down with Maci and informs her that he'll be going to a rehab center in Austin for 30-45 days. When she asks about telling Bentley, Ryan offers to take on the conversation.

"I think he would like having that conversation with you because I know he's been worried about you," she shares. "He can only imagine what all you're going through so I think he feels like you're alone and is like, 'That would suck.' "

"My chest is tight," Ryan says as he tears up, lamenting his current situation. Maci turns the conversation to Ryan's struggles during his previous arrest, explaining that she's concerned.

"You need to talk to somebody about that," she says. "It would be devastating to a lot of people if you weren't here. I'd rather you be a pain in my ass but be here than not, so next time just call me."

Ryan Edwards, Bentley, Maci Bookout
Ryan Edwards (L), Bentley Edwards (M), Maci Bookout McKinney (R).

Ryan Edwards/Instagram, Maci Bookout McKinney/Instagram (2)

Ahead of that meeting, Ryan discusses his plans to get treatment with his parents, who say they are aligned with Maci in wanting him to know he's "worth it."

"Ryan, there's Bentley, there's Jagger and there's Stella, the love of your life. They might someday experience the same things you're experiencing right now. Think about what she might go through. Think about where she might end up if you're not here to protect her because I won't be here forever," Larry says. "Son, you've got to start making some good decisions."

