Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss Reveal Sex of Their Baby by Smashing Open Guitar

The announcement comes after the couple — who married in April 2022 — shared that they're expecting their first child together in May

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 19, 2023 09:50AM EDT
Ryan Cabrera Alexa Bliss gender reveal
Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera have revealed the sex of their baby. Photo:

Ryan Cabrera/Instagram

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are having a baby girl! 

The WWE star, 31, and her musician husband, 41, announced the news on Tuesday by fittingly smashing a decorative guitar to reveal a cloud of pink powder, confirming that the couple are having a girl.

Bliss and Cabrera first shared the news with Entertainment Tonight, with the announcement made during a recent sex reveal party in New York City. 

In a video, Cabrera is seen readying himself to smash the guitar on a stool as Bliss and their guests give him a countdown. He then strikes the stool with the guitar, which was painted half pink and half blue by Cabrera, to reveal a large plume of pink powder. 

The pair both looked delighted at the news and sweetly shared a kiss as Cabrera shouted, “We did it!” 

Ryan Cabrera Alexa Bliss gender reveal
The couple announced their happy news in May.

Ryan Cabrera/Instagram

The couple revealed to ET that Bliss had come up with the idea for using a guitar to announce the sex of their baby, before the WWE star shared that she was shocked to discover that the couple is having a girl, as she was convinced she was expecting a boy. 

“I thought it was a boy,” she told the outlet. “From the moment that I found out I was pregnant my brain was like, ‘It’s a boy.’ I had all those old wives’ tales of boy symptoms. Like the salty food over sweet foods, the baby’s heart rate at first, just all these little things.”

The duo announced on social media that they were expecting their first child together in May.

Ryan Cabrera Alexa Bliss gender reveal
Bliss and Cabrera married in April 2022.

Ryan Cabrera/Instagram

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected," Bliss wrote in an Instagram post. "Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera.”

Her post included a photo of a baby onesie that read "Best oops ever!" along with a board that says "Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023" and a sonogram photo. 

Another snap showed Bliss blowing up a pink balloon that read "Expected to pop" while Cabrera held a blue balloon that said "December 2023". They also both held a sonogram photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Cabrera shared the same snap on his Instagram and a photo of him and his wife holding the sonogram as they stood in front of a lit-up pink neon sign reading “The Cabreras”.

"Is there a word that’s even more exciting than excited? Yeah, that’s how I feel sharing that news!!!!" he captioned the post, which also showed him sporting a black and white T-shirt with the words "We're pregnant but mostly her" printed on it. 

The couple tied the knot in April 2022 in a rockstar-themed wedding held in Palm Desert, California. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year with a '90s/2000s-themed prom.

Related Articles
ryan cabrera and alexa bliss
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Husband Ryan Cabrera: 'Completely Unexpected'
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer Reveal The Sex of Baby No.3
Chad Michael Murray Hints at Sex of Baby No. 3 in Sweet Family Post
kourtney kardashian bump
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Bump in Pink One-Piece While on Vacation: 'Aloha'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind-The-Scenes of Baby Sex Reveal Party - Planned in Less Than 48 Hours!
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Baby Sex Reveal Party — Planned in Less Than 48 Hours!
Pregnant Whitney Cummings Reveals the Sex of Her Baby: 'This Just In' https://www.instagram.com/stories/whitneycummings/3134601670101137166/
Pregnant Whitney Cummings Reveals the Sex of Her Baby: 'This Just In'
Charli D'Amelio and pregnant Kourtney Kardashian
Charli D'Amelio Shares Excitement for Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy: 'I'm a Great Babysitter' (Exclusive)
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian; Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Party to Reveal Sex of Baby with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Party to Reveal Sex of Baby with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Baby Sex Reveal
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal the Sex of Their Baby in Sweet Drumroll Video
WWE's Carmella Reveals Sex of Baby with Corey Graves: 'I Had a Feeling from the Beginning'
WWE's Carmella Reveals Sex of Baby with Corey Graves: 'I Had a Feeling from the Beginning' (Exclusive)
Who Is Zion Williamsonâs Girlfriend? All AboutÂ Ahkeema
Who Is Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend? All About Ahkeema
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Blended Family
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - 814 Engagements are right around the corner in Paradise, but just as the seemingly stable remaining couples are feeling the romance, a series of surprise visits shake things up on the beach. First up, Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel have arrived, ready to spill all the tea on their former flames to their new ladies. Then, Becca and Thomas arrive to share an exciting announcement the beach is getting its first-ever Sadie Hawkins dance! Will the 90s-themed evening be a fun night out for the tropical lovebirds or is heartbreak on the horizon? Find out on Bachelor in Paradise, TUESDAY, NOV. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) BECCA KUFRIN, THOMAS JACOBS
'Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin and Fiancé Thomas Jacobs Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 12 Kids: Everything to Know
Ryan Cabrera and WWE Star Alexa Bliss Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary With 90’s Prom Party
Ryan Cabrera and WWE Star Alexa Bliss Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with '90s Prom Party (Exclusive)
Constance Wu, Ryan Kattner
Who Is Constance Wu's Boyfriend? All About Ryan Kattner