Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss Reveal Sex of Their Baby by Smashing Open Guitar

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are having a baby girl!

The WWE star, 31, and her musician husband, 41, announced the news on Tuesday by fittingly smashing a decorative guitar to reveal a cloud of pink powder, confirming that the couple are having a girl.

Bliss and Cabrera first shared the news with Entertainment Tonight, with the announcement made during a recent sex reveal party in New York City.

In a video, Cabrera is seen readying himself to smash the guitar on a stool as Bliss and their guests give him a countdown. He then strikes the stool with the guitar, which was painted half pink and half blue by Cabrera, to reveal a large plume of pink powder.

The pair both looked delighted at the news and sweetly shared a kiss as Cabrera shouted, “We did it!”



The couple announced their happy news in May. Ryan Cabrera/Instagram

The couple revealed to ET that Bliss had come up with the idea for using a guitar to announce the sex of their baby, before the WWE star shared that she was shocked to discover that the couple is having a girl, as she was convinced she was expecting a boy.

“I thought it was a boy,” she told the outlet. “From the moment that I found out I was pregnant my brain was like, ‘It’s a boy.’ I had all those old wives’ tales of boy symptoms. Like the salty food over sweet foods, the baby’s heart rate at first, just all these little things.”

The duo announced on social media that they were expecting their first child together in May.



Bliss and Cabrera married in April 2022. Ryan Cabrera/Instagram

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected," Bliss wrote in an Instagram post. "Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera.”

Her post included a photo of a baby onesie that read "Best oops ever!" along with a board that says "Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023" and a sonogram photo.

Another snap showed Bliss blowing up a pink balloon that read "Expected to pop" while Cabrera held a blue balloon that said "December 2023". They also both held a sonogram photo.

Cabrera shared the same snap on his Instagram and a photo of him and his wife holding the sonogram as they stood in front of a lit-up pink neon sign reading “The Cabreras”.

"Is there a word that’s even more exciting than excited? Yeah, that’s how I feel sharing that news!!!!" he captioned the post, which also showed him sporting a black and white T-shirt with the words "We're pregnant but mostly her" printed on it.

The couple tied the knot in April 2022 in a rockstar-themed wedding held in Palm Desert, California. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year with a '90s/2000s-themed prom.