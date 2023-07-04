A Tower Fan That ‘Blows Very Cool Air’ Is Just $50 Today at Amazon

While most people associate the Fourth of July with American flags, fireworks, and barbecues, many of us are in agreement that it’s also a holiday to shop, as there are plenty of great sales going on.

If you’re looking to beat the heat this summer while indoors, right now, you can save on the R.W. Flame Tower Fan that keeps the cool air flowing, as it’s on sale at Amazon.

At just 43 inches tall, the sleek fan takes up very hardly any space. Although the fan is small, it is still quite powerful, equipped with three speeds, three modes, and a 12-hour timer that lets you schedule when you want it to turn on and off. Plus, it oscillates up to 85 degrees to provide a cooling breeze throughout the room it’s in. Shoppers can choose from three colors, black pink, and white, with prices up to 29 percent off depending on the color.

R.W. Flame Tower Fan in Black, $50 (Save $20)

The fan has a multifunction LED display and remote control, which allows the fan’s settings to be adjusted from anywhere in the room (up to 17 feet away), and a timer setting that can keep the fan running for up to 12 hours. You can also move it from room to room with ease by using its functional handle. Thanks to its bladeless design, the quiet fan is also pet- and child-friendly.



Over 2,000 shoppers have given the cooling device a five-star rating with many raving in reviews that it’s so powerful, they can actually feel the air from the “other side of the room.” One reviewer wrote, "Nicest fan I’ve ever owned…The cooling from this fan is really great, even on the lowest setting.”



An additional shopper shared that they bought three of R.W. Flame Tower fans for their home so they could “help reduce” their electric bill, and a final reviewer called the cooling device a “space saver and a life saver.” They explained they “can't sleep when it is terribly hot,” so the fan helps since “ it blows very cool air” with “no noise whatsoever.”



If you're looking to stay cool all summer long, take advantage of this Fourth of July deal and add the R.W. Flame Tower to your cart before it's gone.

R.W. Flame Tower Fan in Pink, $50 (Save $20)

R.W. Flame Tower Fan in White, $50 (Save $15)

