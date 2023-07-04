Lifestyle Home A Tower Fan That ‘Blows Very Cool Air’ Is Just $50 Today at Amazon One shopper was so impressed, they bought three By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 4, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon While most people associate the Fourth of July with American flags, fireworks, and barbecues, many of us are in agreement that it’s also a holiday to shop, as there are plenty of great sales going on. If you’re looking to beat the heat this summer while indoors, right now, you can save on the R.W. Flame Tower Fan that keeps the cool air flowing, as it’s on sale at Amazon. At just 43 inches tall, the sleek fan takes up very hardly any space. Although the fan is small, it is still quite powerful, equipped with three speeds, three modes, and a 12-hour timer that lets you schedule when you want it to turn on and off. Plus, it oscillates up to 85 degrees to provide a cooling breeze throughout the room it’s in. Shoppers can choose from three colors, black pink, and white, with prices up to 29 percent off depending on the color. R.W. Flame Tower Fan in Black, $50 (Save $20) Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $50 The 10 Best Fans of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The fan has a multifunction LED display and remote control, which allows the fan’s settings to be adjusted from anywhere in the room (up to 17 feet away), and a timer setting that can keep the fan running for up to 12 hours. You can also move it from room to room with ease by using its functional handle. Thanks to its bladeless design, the quiet fan is also pet- and child-friendly.Over 2,000 shoppers have given the cooling device a five-star rating with many raving in reviews that it’s so powerful, they can actually feel the air from the “other side of the room.” One reviewer wrote, "Nicest fan I’ve ever owned…The cooling from this fan is really great, even on the lowest setting.”An additional shopper shared that they bought three of R.W. Flame Tower fans for their home so they could “help reduce” their electric bill, and a final reviewer called the cooling device a “space saver and a life saver.” They explained they “can't sleep when it is terribly hot,” so the fan helps since “ it blows very cool air” with “no noise whatsoever.”If you're looking to stay cool all summer long, take advantage of this Fourth of July deal and add the R.W. Flame Tower to your cart before it's gone. R.W. Flame Tower Fan in Pink, $50 (Save $20) Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $50 R.W. Flame Tower Fan in White, $50 (Save $15) Amazon Buy on Amazon $65 $50 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Martha Stewart Uses a Crossbody Phone Case from the Brand Blake Lively Wears, Too Target's July 4 Sale Has 190,000+ Deals — but These Are the Only 35 You Need to Know About 98 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now