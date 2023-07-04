A Tower Fan That ‘Blows Very Cool Air’ Is Just $50 Today at Amazon

One shopper was so impressed, they bought three

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 4, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

July 4: Amazon One-off Deal: Tower Fan Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

While most people associate the Fourth of July with American flags, fireworks, and barbecues, many of us are in agreement that it’s also a holiday to shop, as there are plenty of great sales going on

If you’re looking to beat the heat this summer while indoors, right now, you can save on the R.W. Flame Tower Fan that keeps the cool air flowing, as it’s on sale at Amazon. 

At just 43 inches tall, the sleek fan takes up very hardly any space. Although the fan is small, it is still quite powerful, equipped with three speeds, three modes, and a 12-hour timer that lets you schedule when you want it to turn on and off. Plus, it oscillates up to 85 degrees to provide a cooling breeze throughout the room it’s in. Shoppers can choose from three colors, black pink, and white, with prices up to 29 percent off depending on the color.

R.W. Flame Tower Fan in Black, $50 (Save $20)

Amazon R.W.FLAME Tower Fan with Oscillation tout

Amazon

The fan has a multifunction LED display and remote control, which allows the fan’s settings to be adjusted from anywhere in the room (up to 17 feet away), and a timer setting that can keep the fan running for up to 12 hours. You can also move it from room to room with ease by using its functional handle. Thanks to its bladeless design, the quiet fan is also pet- and child-friendly.

Over 2,000 shoppers have given the cooling device a five-star rating with many raving in reviews that it’s so powerful, they can actually feel the air from the “other side of the room.” One reviewer wrote, "Nicest fan I’ve ever owned…The cooling from this fan is really great, even on the lowest setting.”

An additional shopper shared that they bought three of R.W. Flame Tower fans for their home so they could “help reduce” their electric bill, and a final reviewer called the cooling device a “space saver and a life saver.” They explained they “can't sleep when it is terribly hot,” so the fan helps since “ it blows very cool air” with “no noise whatsoever.”

If you're looking to stay cool all summer long, take advantage of this Fourth of July deal and add the R.W. Flame Tower to your cart before it's gone. 

R.W. Flame Tower Fan in Pink, $50 (Save $20)

Amazon R.W.FLAME Tower Fan with Oscillation tout

Amazon

R.W. Flame Tower Fan in White, $50 (Save $15)

Amazon R.W.FLAME Tower Fan with Oscillation tout

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Martha Stewart Bandolier Phone Case Crossbody Tout
Martha Stewart Uses a Crossbody Phone Case from the Brand Blake Lively Wears, Too
July 4: Target deals Tout
Target's July 4 Sale Has 190,000+ Deals — but These Are the Only 35 You Need to Know About
July 4th Best Deals Overall Tout
98 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Garden with Flowers, Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing
Kylie Jenner Shares a Look at the Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing in Her Garden
One-Off Deal: Citronella Candle Tout
This ‘Beautiful and Functional’ Citronella Candle Set Is on Sale for July 4 at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Outdoor Rugs Tout
12 of Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Area Rugs Are on Sale Right Now — and They Start at Just $20
One-Off Deal: cooling blanket
This Cooling Blanket That’s ‘Light as a Feather’ Is on Sale for as Little as $24 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day LOSUY Cordless Cleaning Brush Tout
Shoppers with Knee and Back Pain Swear by This Electric Spin Scrubber That’s on Sale
Amanda Seyfried speaks about wool vagina
Amanda Seyfried Says She Has a 'Wool Vagina' in Her Upstate New York Home
Deal Roundup: Roomba Deals Tout
Roombas Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon Before Prime Day
Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse up for rent on Airbnb
You Can Now Book a Stay in Barbie's Malibu Dream House — But Your Host Will Be Just Ken
Christina Hall poses for a portrait at her home undergoing renovation.
Christina Hall Says She's Open to Moving Again Amid Renovations in Newport Beach Home: 'Who Knows'
One-Off Deal: Sleeping Pillow Tout
These Pillows Are ‘Cool to the Touch’ — and They’re Doubly Discounted to Just $11 Apiece at Amazon
ORFELD Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Stick Vacuum Is a ‘Great Alternative’ to 'Expensive Dysons,' and It's on Sale for Just $100 This July 4
The Bear Season 2 Bar Keepers Friend Tout
'The Bear' Shouted Out This $7 Powdered Cleanser Shoppers Call 'the Stuff of Miracles'
Vistefly V15 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with ‘Powerful Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon for $130 Right Now
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Patio Furniture Tout
Patio Furniture Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now — Including Hammocks, Rocking Chairs, and Umbrellas
One-Off Deal: Bissell PowerFresh Vac Mop Tout
This Bissell Vacuum Cleaner and Steam Mop That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Time and Stress’ Is on Sale at Amazon
One-Off Deal: Cooling Gadget Tout
This Oscillating Tower Fan That ‘Creates a Strong Breeze’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now