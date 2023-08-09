Rustic Furniture Is Trending at Amazon — and These 12 Pieces Are Up to 55% Off

Shopping for furniture can often be a pain — especially if you don’t know where to look. There are often hidden fees and exponential shipping prices involved — and that’s just the start.

Luckily, Amazon is always teeming with furniture discounts, making it a super affordable place to snag pieces for every room in the house. And right now, Amazon’s hidden section of trending rustic furniture is overflowing with deals, with prices starting at just $25. You can scoop up rustic dining benches, desks, TV stands, and end tables, with prices up to 55 percent off. Plus, Prime members are guaranteed free two-day shipping, so your new pieces will be ready to be put together in no time.

Keep reading to check out all the best rustic furniture deals happening at Amazon right now.

Best Rustic Furniture Deals at Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Sommerford Rustic Wood Dining Room Bench, $191 (Save 44%)

This popular dining bench is a great alternative to traditional dining chairs. The bench is made from reclaimed pine wood with a naturally distressed finish, giving it a farmhouse feel right in the comfort of your dining room. The long bench measures 64 inches by 16 inches by 18 inches, making it large enough to fit three people at a time. Plus, it’s easy to assemble and comes with all the necessary hardware and tools.

Over a thousand Amazon shoppers have given the bench a five-star rating, with users writing that it comes together “in minutes” and adding that it’s “very sturdy.” One person enthused, “This bench is outright gorgeous!”

Nuloom Iraida Faux Cowhide Area Rug, $126 (Save 32%)

This faux cowhide rug is sure to refresh any room, whether you place it in the living room, entryway, or bedroom. The rug is made from a blend of polyester and acrylic, complete with interesting textures and colors speckled throughout. It’s also easy to care for: Just shake off any dirt and debris, and if there are stains, the brand recommends a simple spot treatment.

Tons of Amazon shoppers rave about the area rug, with over two thousand giving it a five-star rating. Reviewers add that it’s “so soft” and “will take your home decor to a different level.” Another user wrote: “It has the perfect amount of elegance and adds so much to my living room.”

Baxton Studio Bianca Lounge Chair, $239 (Save 43%)

This mid-century modern chair is sure to work great as an accent chair in the living room or bedroom. The chair is made from a faux leather material, making it super comfortable whether you’re lounging or reading a book. It also features a dark walnut wood frame and paneled lines on the back.

Amazon reviewers rave about the mid-century modern lounge chair, with many noting that the chair “looks more expensive” than it actually is. Others add that it’s “very comfortable.” Another reiterated: “It looks like a very expensive piece of furniture. Would purchase again.”

Keep scrolling to check out other rustic furniture that’s on sale at Amazon, then make sure to purchase quickly because these deals aren’t guaranteed to last forever.

Stonebriar Wire Metal Cloche Set, $27 (Save 55%)

Ball and Cast Swivel Pub Barstool, $49 (Save 18%)

Glitzhome Rustic Storage Ottoman Seat Stool, $95 with Coupon

Sauder Trestle Executive Desk, $238 (Save 18%)

Walker Edison Georgetown TV Stand, $300 (Save $89)

Sauder County Line Side Table, $85 (Save 35%)

Signature Design by Ashley Aldwin End Table, $153 (Save 39%)

Bloomingville Ceramic Vase, $25 (Save 55%)

Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Dining Chairs, $160 (Save 46%)

