'Rust' Settlement Reached Following Death of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

The approval of the settlement in court means that Hutchins’ 10–year-old son Andros Hutchins, shared with Matthew, will be compensated for her death

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 2, 2023 09:10 AM
Halyna Hutchins
Halyna Hutchins. Photo: Fred Hayes/Getty

A settlement agreement in the wrongful death lawsuit of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been approved in a New Mexico court.

On Thursday, a Santa Fe district court judge made the approval, according to a statement released by Barry Massey, a public information officer at the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts.

This comes after Hutchins’ widower Matthew Hutchins announced a settlement agreement had been reached in the lawsuit — filed by himself against Alec Baldwin and the Rust producers following the fatal shooting of Hutchins — last October.

Matthew filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Feb. 2022, after cinematographer Hutchins was killed in October 2021 by a prop gun that was accidentally loaded with live rounds and fired by Baldwin, 65, on the Rust set.

Credit: Courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office â Alec Baldwin Seen Holding Gun Used in Rust Shooting in Newly Released Footage from Investigation
A Rust settlement agreement has been approved by a judge. Courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office

The approval of the settlement in court means that Hutchins’ 10–year-old son Andros Hutchins, shared with Matthew, will be compensated for her death.

In the settlement agreement reached between the Hutchins family and Rust production in October, the team agreed to complete the movie with Matthew coming on board as an executive producer as criminal charges against Baldwin were dropped.

In addition, Academy Award-nominated producer Grant Hill (The Thin Red Line) joined the crew, as well as cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), who worked in place of Hutchins.

Halyna Hutchins Husband Matthew Honors His Late Wife In First Instagram Post Since Her Death
Hutchins' family will be compensated for her death following the approval. Matthew Hutchins/Instagram

Following Hutchins’ death, Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both previously charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter; prosecutors dropped a firearms enhancement charge against both parties in February. 

Charges against Gutierrez-Reed remain unchanged, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

Baldwin resumed filming Rust at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana in April. Production wrapped on the film in May.

Baldwin said completing the project was "nothing less than a miracle” in a post on Instagram afterwards.

"Last day of filming RUST in Montana," the actor and producer wrote, adding: "It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today.”

