'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Pleads Not Guilty in New Mexico Case, Trial Set for December

"She looks forward to her day in court, and to having the conduct of everyone on set fully examined," Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's attorney said

Published on August 10, 2023 02:13PM EDT
Alec Baldwin Rust set
The set of "Rust" in 2021. Photo: Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the Rust armorer charged in connection to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's on-set death, has pleaded not guilty.

In response to the criminal charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence filed against her, Gutierrez-Reed, 26, entered a written plea of not guilty on Wednesday.

"Ms. Gutierrez has pled not guilty to all charges and is preparing for her day in court," her attorney Jason Bowles said in a statement to PEOPLE. "She looks forward to her day in court, and to having the conduct of everyone on set fully examined."

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer of the First Judicial District of New Mexico set the trial for between Dec. 6 and 15, with jury selection on Dec. 5.

The agreed upon conditions of Gutierrez-Reed's release say she cannot possess firearms, cannot consume drugs or alcohol (with twice-monthly tests), and cannot return to the location of the alleged incident.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. TheImageDirect.com

Gutierrez-Reed was the armorer hired for the indie Western film Rust, which had Alec Baldwin starring and producing. During a rehearsal on the set at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin held a prop gun that happened to be loaded with live rounds and discharged, shooting director Joel Souza and cinematographer Hutchins.

While Souza survived the injuries, 42-year-old Hutchins was killed in the incident.

It was announced in January that both Baldwin, 65, and Gutierrez-Reed would be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. However, in April, the criminal charges against Baldwin were dropped.

In a statement at the time, the actor's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said, "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."

Film set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch appears in Santa Fe, N.M., . A camera operator told authorities that Alec Baldwin had been careful with weapons on the set of the film "Rust" before the actor shot and killed a cinematographer with a gun he'd been told was safe to use, court records released
Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe. Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

Prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, however, wrote in a June 9 court filing that Baldwin could still face charges pending another ongoing investigation into the gun.

"The gun and broken sear have been sent to the state’s independent expert for further testing. The charges against Alec Baldwin were dismissed without prejudice because a possible malfunction of the gun significantly effects causation with regard to Baldwin, not with regard to Gutierrez. If it is determined that the gun did not malfunction, charges against Mr. Baldwin will proceed," they wrote at the time, adding that they expected to make a final charging decision for Baldwin within the next 60 days of that filing.

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin in March 2023.

John Lamparski/Getty

Baldwin and Souza returned with most of the original cast and crew to finish production on Rust earlier this year, this time in Montana rather than New Mexico.

Director Souza said in October about finishing the movie (with Hutchins' husband Matthew now on board as an executive producer), "Those of us who were lucky enough to have spent time with Halyna knew her to be exceedingly talented, kind, creative and a source of incredible positive energy. I only wish the world had gotten to know her under different circumstances, as it surely would have through her amazing work."

"In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family. Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."

